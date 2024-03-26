On Tuesday (26th March), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the Enforcement Directorate over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘order’ from jail. Sirsa demanded an inquiry into the alleged “fabricated official order” as to who is misusing the chief minister’s office. The BJP leader also called the order “illegal” since CM Kejriwal is in ED’s remand and cannot issue orders without the court’s permission.

“I’ve filed complaints with @LtGovDelhi and @dir_ed about a fabricated official order on Delhi Govt letterhead, supposedly from CM Arvind Kejriwal, who’s in ED remand until March 28. The order is without number, date & signature. It clearly shows the unauthorised use of power. Moreover, Kejriwal Ji, currently in remand, lacks the legal capacity to issue such directives without court permission, which hasn’t been granted. This order is illegal & unconstitutional; we demand an enquiry as to who is misusing CMO and for what personal gains!” Sirsa wrote on X.

In a video statement, Sirsa said, “Today I have filed complaints with the Lieutenant Governor and the Enforcement Directorate against AtishiJi [Delhi’s Education and Public Works Department Minister] and others who displayed an illegal order in the name of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They claimed the order was issued by the Chief Minister while in the custody of the ED.”

“This is totally illegal and unconstitutional… and a criminal conspiracy against the people of Delhi and the office of the Chief Minister. Kejriwal Ji is in ED custody and lacks the legal capacity to issue such directives without court permission, which has not been granted. We demand an inquiry into everyone involved including Atishi Ji in hijacking CMO and those involved in this criminal conspiracy be exposed. A case be registered against them and action be taken,” the BJP leader continued.

Notably, the first order issued by Kejriwal did not mention even the date raising the question if the order was actually issued by Kejriwal or if the Aam Aadmi Party is fabricating orders from him in custody to play victim and garner sympathy.

Saurabh Bharadwaj claims another order has come from Kejriwal

On Tuesday, while ED’s custody Arvind Kejriwal issued a second order, as claimed by AAP leaders, directing the health minister to ensure the availability of free medicines in Mohalla clinics.

“Even from the ED custody, Delhi CM is worried about the health care of the state… He is worried that because he is jailed, the people of Delhi should not suffer because of it… The CM has received information that people are facing difficulties in the tests carried out at the Mohalla clinics. He has directed me to take steps to resolve this… I want to ensure the people of Delhi that even of your CM is in jail, he is only thinking about you…” said AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in a press conference on Tuesday.

ED to see if Kejriwal is really issuing ‘orders’ from custody

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Enforcement Directorate has taken cognisance of CM Kejriwal’s orders from custody. The probe agency is also looking into whether orders from the arrested chief minister were in line with the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court’s order.

It is pertinent to note that on the 24th of March, AAP leader and Water Minister Atishi had claimed that CM Arvind Kejriwal had sent directives to her from ED’s custody to ensure that water and severe-related problems faced by the people of Delhi are resolved immediately.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while in ED custody, has sent instructions to me as the Water Minister – that the water and sewer problems faced by the people of Delhi should be resolved immediately, and adequate water tankers should be arranged in the summer. When I read these instructions I had tears in my eyes. I thought, what is this person made of, who is not thinking about himself in such an adverse situation, but is thinking about the people of Delhi,” Minister Atishi said.

“Arvind Kejriwal does not consider himself just the Chief Minister of Delhiites, he considers every Delhiite as a member of his family. So being a son, an elder brother, even in custody he is worried 24 hours a day about his family of 2 crore people of Delhi. He is thinking only about the people of Delhi,” she continued.

It is pertinent to note that the ED arrested Kejriwal on 21st March night in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

Arvind Kejriwal was on 22nd March, remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days, i.e., till 28th March, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

Notably, two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are also in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on 26th February 2023, following several rounds of questioning. On 5th October, last year the ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.