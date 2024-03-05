On Tuesday (5th March), the National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said that the Samajwadi Party supremo’s MY (Muslim-Yadav) equation has deteriorated and that his party is likely to get ‘zero’. He said due to the continued negligence of Muslims by Akhilesh Yadav, his party’s Muslim vote bank is upset and thus drifting away.

“Akhilesh Yadav Ji’s M-Y [Muslim-Yadav] equation has worsened. Yadavs and Muslims used to be the life and soul of his party, however, now the Muslims are upset with his [Akhilesh Yadav’s] ways of working, perpetual negligence of Muslims, and not giving tickets to Muslim candidates in accordance with their population in the state. Due to this, the Muslims are drifting apart from him and the party,” Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi told IANS.

Speaking about the Samajwadi Party’s Yadav vote bank, the Maulana said, “To a large extent even the Yadavs have drifted towards other parties. In the political regard, Akhilesh Yadav is moving towards a ‘zero’ point in Uttar Pradesh. He wants to ride on the shoulders of Congress and move ahead, however, but there is no visible success in it.”

He went on to say that the Muslims who used to firmly support Akhilesh Yadav are now strongly opposing him. “Akhilesh Yadav has lost the trust of Muslims,” the Jamaat Maulana concluded.

Notably, this is not the first time that Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has launched an attack on the Samajwadi Party supremo. Last month, the Maulana came down heavily on Akhilesh Yadav for not nominating any Muslim among the three candidates named by his party for the Rajya Sabha election. He also asserted that the Muslim community deserved two seats given its consistent support to the Samajwadi Party.

In his letter, the Maulana accused the Samajwadi Party of having an “anti-Muslim attitude” as he wrote, “I want to bring to your notice a few ground realities. You made a Pichhada, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak(PDA) grouping, running your campaign based on it. You are fully aware that 98% of Muslims voted for the Samajwadi Party in the 2022 Assembly elections, helping its MLAs to win many seats in an election where many communities, including your own, drifted towards the BJP. Despite this, you chose not to nominate even a single Muslim out of three seats in the Rajya Sabha, while the community deserved two seats. I am pained with this anti-Muslim attitude of yours.”