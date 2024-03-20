In the horrific murder case of two Hindu children in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, police have made some shocking revelations about accused Sajid. In OpIndia’s ground report, it has been found that the police have recovered one country-made 315 bore pistol, 4 spent cartridges of 315 bore and 4 live cartridges of 315 bore during an encounter on 19th of March. Moreover, another accused has been arrested under Section 307 IPC and the 3/25/27 Arms Act. Notably, while one accused Sajid was killed in an encounter on Tuesday, police are conducting searches to capture another accused Javed.

Vinod Kumar, the father of the children killed in Sajid’s attack, has filed an FIR in this case. In the FIR filed by Vinod Kumar with the police, it is stated that around 7 pm, Sajid arrived outside their house on a bike with his brother Javed. After that, Sajid came inside their house and demanded ₹5000 as a loan from his wife Sangita. Sangita went inside the house to give him the money. Meanwhile, Sajid sent Vinod Kumar’s teenage son, Piyush Pratap, outside to fetch gutka.

After a while, Sajid told Sangita that he was not feeling well and wanted to go to the terrace to breathe fresh air. Sajid called Javed inside and took his sons with him to the rooftop. Vinod Kumar informed the police that after this, when his wife Sangita came with the money from inside, she saw Sajid and Javed coming down the stairs, and Sajid had a blood-stained knife in his hand.

According to the information obtained by OpIndia, the police said after killing two children in Mohalla Sundar Nagar, accused Sajid and Javed were hiding from the outraged crowd and fled from Gauri Shankar Temple to Shekhupur via the jungle of Iklahari Mujahidpur. While the police were heading to Ikalhari village an informer told them that a person with blood on his clothes and carrying a pistol was running towards Sirsa Dabarai jungle while two policemen were chasing them on a motorbike.

Budaun, UP Double Murder Case | On the complaint of the father of the deceased, Police register FIR against the accused Sajid and his brother Javed.



FIR reads "The accused Sajid told my wife that he wanted money as his wife was about to deliver a child. When she went inside to… — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

In its case diary, the police stated that they later spotted a person (Sajid) running with a pistol in his hand, when a police official asked him to stop and the accused opened fire on the police. Accused Sajid, despite Inspector Gaurav Bishnoi warning the accused that he had been surrounded by the police team, refused to stop and opened fire leaving the officer who was wearing a bulletproof vest injured. The accused took advantage of the dark and fired six to seven rounds at the police intermittently.

In retaliation, the police officials opened fire then the police heard the injured accused saying, “Aye Khuda aaj bacha le (Oh Khuda [Allah], save me today)” who then fell to the ground. The wounded accused told the police that his name is Sajid, son of Babu, adding that he is a resident of Sakhanu police station area in Badaun’s Alapur. Notably, both the accused Sajid and Javed are brothers.

Notably, according to the FIR copy accessed by OpIndia, accused Sajid had told Sangeeta, the mother of the deceased Hindu children Ayush and Ahaan, “Today, I have done my work.”

“The accused Sajid told my wife that he wanted money as his wife was about to deliver a child. When she went inside to take money, he said that he was feeling unwell and wanted to go for a walk on the terrace and took my sons (deceased) with him. He also called his brother Javed to the terrace. When my wife returned, she saw Sajid and Javed with a knife in their hands. Sajid also tried to attack my surviving son and he sustained injuries. Both were running away and Sajid told my wife that today he had completed his work,” the FIR reads.

Afterwards, Sangeeta headed to the terrace and found both of her sons, Ahaan and Ayush, lying in blood. Piyush, who had returned from outside with gutkha, was also attacked by the accused, however, he survived.



Upon seeing two of her sons brutally murdered, Sangeeta screamed, the locals gathered and caught Sajid, however Javed escaped. The police were alerted and Sajid was handed up to them. During this time, the crowd increased and grew enraged. Sajid took advantage of the ensuing commotion and managed to escape.

On the complaint lodged by the deceased minor duo’s father Vinod Singh, a case has been registered against Sajid and Javed at Civil Lines Police Station.

An investigation into the matter is underway. While Sajid has been gunned down in a police encounter, his brother Javed is still at large. Meanwhile, the postmortem examination of the deceased children has been conducted and preparations are ongoing for their final rites amidst a heavy police presence in the area. The police have also detained Sajid’s father and uncle for questioning in connection with the murders.