Friday, March 1, 2024
‘No cylinder blast, clear case of bomb, founder says a customer left a bag’: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya demands probe in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast

5 persons have been injured in the blast in the café during crowded lunch hours and they have been admitted at a hospital

OpIndia Staff
Image- The Indian Express
Hours after an explosion was reported at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe, it has come to the fore that the reason for the explosion was not a cylinder blast but a bomb blast. BJP’s Tejaswi Surya uploaded a post on X saying that he talked to the owner of the cafe who confirmed that the blast had happened due to a bag that a ‘customer’ left at the cafe.

“Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It seems to be a clear case of a bomb blast,” Surya stated in the post.

Notably, a team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has arrived at The Rameshwaram Cafe in east Bengaluru, where an explosion took place at around 1.30 pm today. The incident took place at the popular restaurant during the lunch hour, when crowds from nearby offices generally line up.

Earlier, the police claimed that the explosion had occurred due to a cylinder blast. However, now it has come to the fore that an unknown object kept inside a bag within the restaurant had exploded. A total of 5 persons are said to have attained injuries due to the blast and all of them including three staffers have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police and fire personnel have reportedly rushed to the spot. The site of the explosion has been sealed by the police for investigation.

“We received a call about a cylinder blast in Rameshwaram cafe. Immediately, a fire engine was rushed to the spot. Initial suspicions are that it is a cylinder blast. However, it is being ascertained now that an unknown object kept in a bag exploded. It is a minor blast and we have shifted those injured to the hospital. The incident occurred between 1.30 and 2 pm. We are probing it from all angles,” a police officer was quoted as saying.

Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe, which is a big draw among residents. The area has now been secured by Police and Fire Brigade teams and the injured have been hospitalised.

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Further details are awaited.

