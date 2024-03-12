Prasun Banerjee, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer and a Trinamool Congress candidate, courted controversy after his old tweet objectifying women went viral on social media.

The tweet, dating back to September 2015, read, “Why men prefer women with sharp curves.” The controversial post also included a link to an article explaining men’s fantasies about women’s body types.

Soon after the Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress party declared Prasun Banerjee as a candidate from the Malda South Lok Sabha constituency, his 2015 tweet went viral on social media.

The development came at a time when Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar had been under the scanner for the sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Prasun Banerjee was slammed by netizens, with many comparing him to a ‘pervert’ incapable of providing safety to the women in his constituency.

TMC's candidate from Maldah north, former IPS Prasun Banerjee made derogatory comment on women and When asked, he ran away from X.

TMC's candidate from Maldah north, former IPS Prasun Banerjee made derogatory comment on women and When asked, he ran away from X.

But such a pervert, who love to see sharp curves in women, can provide any safety to the women voters of his constituency??

Following backlash on social media, the TMC candidate from Malda North quickly deactivated his account. Banerjee did not bother to cite any apology or reassure the residents of his constituency.

It must be mentioned that Prasoon Banerjee served as the Inspector General of Police of Raiganj range. Despite more than 5 years remaining for the completion of his service, he tendered his resignation abruptly on Saturday (9th March).

A day later, he joined the TMC and was fielded as a candidate from Malda North.

Prasun Banerjee, TMC candidate for Malda Uttar was an IPS officer even 24 hours ago. Just ahead of the announcement of candidature he resigned.

Prasun Banerjee, TMC candidate for Malda Uttar was an IPS officer even 24 hours ago. Just ahead of the announcement of candidature he resigned.

Imagine the plight of BJP workers who fell under his jurisdiction while he was a cop.

Banerjee has earlier worked as the Superintendent of Police in Malda and South Dinajpur and DIGs of Balurghat and Malda. He had previously claimed to have resigned from service to pursue his ‘creative career.’

The TMC candidate had acted in several Bengali movies including ‘Desher Mati’, ‘Guddi’ and ‘Sona Roder Gaan’. Prasun Banerjee had also directed a short film and documentary titled ‘Just across the River’ and ‘Paradise Lost’ respectively.