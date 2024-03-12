Tuesday, March 12, 2024
‘Why men prefer women with sharp curves’: Meet former IPS officer, fielded by Mamata Banerjee as TMC candidate for Lok Saba election

Following backlash on social media, Prasun Banerjee quickly deactivated his account. He did not bother to cite any apology or reassure the residents of the Malda North constituency.

OpIndia Staff
Prasun Banerjee and his viral tweet
18

Prasun Banerjee, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer and a Trinamool Congress candidate, courted controversy after his old tweet objectifying women went viral on social media.

The tweet, dating back to September 2015, read, “Why men prefer women with sharp curves.” The controversial post also included a link to an article explaining men’s fantasies about women’s body types.

Soon after the Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress party declared Prasun Banerjee as a candidate from the Malda South Lok Sabha constituency, his 2015 tweet went viral on social media.

Screebgrab of the 2015 tweet by Prasun Banerjee

The development came at a time when Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar had been under the scanner for the sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Prasun Banerjee was slammed by netizens, with many comparing him to a ‘pervert’ incapable of providing safety to the women in his constituency.

Following backlash on social media, the TMC candidate from Malda North quickly deactivated his account. Banerjee did not bother to cite any apology or reassure the residents of his constituency.

Screengrab of the Twitter Profile of Prasun Banerjee

It must be mentioned that Prasoon Banerjee served as the Inspector General of Police of Raiganj range. Despite more than 5 years remaining for the completion of his service, he tendered his resignation abruptly on Saturday (9th March).

A day later, he joined the TMC and was fielded as a candidate from Malda North.

Banerjee has earlier worked as the Superintendent of Police in Malda and South Dinajpur and DIGs of Balurghat and Malda. He had previously claimed to have resigned from service to pursue his ‘creative career.’

The TMC candidate had acted in several Bengali movies including ‘Desher Mati’, ‘Guddi’ and ‘Sona Roder Gaan’. Prasun Banerjee had also directed a short film and documentary titled ‘Just across the River’ and ‘Paradise Lost’ respectively.

