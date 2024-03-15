Friday, March 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCongress, DMK supporters spread fake news, lies about 'Pakistani company' donating money to BJP...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Congress, DMK supporters spread fake news, lies about ‘Pakistani company’ donating money to BJP through electoral bonds. Here is the truth

Contrary to the claims made by the DMK and Congress ecosystem, the Hub Power Company is not based in Pakistan but in India's National Capital.

OpIndia Staff
Congress, DMK supporters spread fake news, lies about Pakistani company donating money to BJP through electoral bonds
PM Modi, fake news spread by Congress loyalist, image via PTI and X/ Vijay Thottathil
9

Hours after the Election Commission of India released the data on electoral bonds, supporters of the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) on Thursday (14th March) falsely claimed that a Pakistani-based company donated money to the BJP.

In a tweet (archive), Congress loyalist Vijay Thottathil insinuated that the BJP received money from a Pakistani company named ‘Hub power’ days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack.

“Is it true that BJP took money from Pakistan Company called Hub Power? That too after one week of Pulwama attack?? Who is going to investigate this? Then there was a shameless man who begged vote in the name of those martyrs! #ElectoralBondScam”, he claimed.

A DMK supporter ‘Tamil (@IndhuRvn)’ claimed in a tweet (archive), “Wow! Those who were picking on DMK for a mistake of a poster designer, will they have any Shame to tell the country and its people if it is true that BJP took money from Pakistan Company called Hub Power? That too within a week of Pulwama attack? Kudos to chowkidar’s audacity asking for votes in the name of those burned at the stake!”

Congress supporter ‘Priyamwada (PriaINC)’ claimed (archive), “Anti National BJP ‼️ Hubco Power and China are involved in China Pakistan Corridor project. Hub Power Company Ltd (Hubco) donated in electoral bonds during Pulwama. Worst, PM asked first time voters to vote BJP in the memory of our brave soldiers. PM was shooting with Bear Grylles when attack happened.”

He further brazened out, “BJP can sell the nation just to remain in power. Those telling others to go to Pakistan have deeper and uglier motives for India. Shame on BJP !!”

“BJP: The Pakistan Agents. Confirmed!!! Pakistan based company, Hub Power Company, donated Electoral Bonds weeks after the #Pulwama attack! When the entire country was mourning the loss of 40 brave soldiers, someone was enjoying funding from Pakistan. Now you know why no proper investigation of Pulwama attacks was ever done & no culprits are caught yet,” tweeted DMK fan account ‘We Dravidians.’

An X (formerly Twitter) account endorsing TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as Prime Minister, wrote (archive), “BJP took money from Pakistan Company called Hub Power ? That too after one week of #PulwamaAttack? Who is going to investigate this? Then there was a shameless man who begged vote in the name of those martyrs! #ElectoralBondScam #AnswerNowModi”

The Truth behind the Hub Power Company

Contrary to the claims made by the DMK and Congress ecosystem, the Hub Power Company is not based in Pakistan but in India’s National Capital.

The company, bearing the GST Number ’07BWNPM0985J1ZX’, can be found on the website of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It is a proprietorship, registered in the name of one Ravi Mehra in November 2018. The business is located in Delhi.

Information about Hub Power Company on GST website

It must be mentioned that there is a company named ‘The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO)’, which operates in Pakistan. In the aftermath of the fake news peddled by supporters of the DMK and Congress, it took to X(formerly Twitter) to issue a clarification.

In a tweet, it said, “It has come to our attention that HUBCO is being mistakenly identified as and connected to the recent inquiry in India about electoral bonds, which includes an Indian company called “Hub Power Company”.”

“We would like to categorically state that we are not affiliated with the company named in this matter or any other company based in India. The payments which are being highlighted on the media has no connection whatsoever with HUBCO,” it emphasised.

“Any payments we make outside Pakistan are processed after obtaining the necessary approvals by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) against SBP registered contracts. We urge all to verify the facts before publishing any content that may result in spreading misinformation,” the company added.

It must be stated that companies which are incorporated outside of India such as HUBCO cannot purchase electoral bonds and make donations to Indian political parties.

A citizen of India or a body incorporated in India will be eligible to purchase the bond,” a press release by the Department of Economic Affairs of the Union Ministry of Finance reads.

As such, it becomes clear that a company which purchased electoral bonds could not have done so from Pakistan. But this did not stop the Congress-DMK ecosystem from spreading disinformation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHUBSCO, Hub Power Company, DMK, Congress, electoral bonds, BJP, Pulwama electoral bonds
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Audacity of these Pakistanis’: After proposing flats for Rohingyas, Arvind Kejriwal wants to jail persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh for supporting CAA

Shraddha Pandey -
It is worth noting that Kejriwal has been calling the persecuted minorities from the three Islamic nations as "Pakistanis" in an attempt to establish a narrative against the oppressed Hindus, implying that these refugees are from an 'enemy nation'.
News Reports

Congress leaders, supporters hail Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of Electoral Bonds in 2019: How data shows after his tweet, INC got 1421 crores...

OpIndia Staff -
It is important to note here that Congress stands as the third-biggest beneficiary of the electoral bonds after BJP and TMC as per the data revealed by the Election Commission of India. Congress has been ruling three states in the country, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana at present.

US says it is ‘closely monitoring’ the implementation of CAA in India: Here is why their ‘concerns’ are hypocritical and how they too have...

Opposition trolls insinuate Ghaziabad hospital with 300 beds donated Rs 162 crores to BJP, but is it the Hyderabad conglomerate with links to KCR?...

As ‘Future Gaming’ of Santiago Martin emerges as top electoral bond buyer, read how TMC politicians benefitted from lotteries in West Bengal

As Electoral Bond data is published, opposition uses old Electoral Trust data to accuse Serum Institute of donating to BJP to get vaccine order,...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Enforcement Directorate arrests KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in money laundering case related to Delhi liquor scam case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Audacity of these Pakistanis’: After proposing flats for Rohingyas, Arvind Kejriwal wants to jail persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh for supporting CAA

Shraddha Pandey -

Union Government approves electric vehicle policy aimed at making India a hub of EV manufacturing, minimum ₹4,150 crore investment required

ANI -

POCSO case against BS Yediyurappa: Complainant has filed similar cases against 53 persons including politicians, police officers and her business partner

OpIndia Staff -

“Misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted:” External Affairs Ministry on remarks by US and other countries on CAA

ANI -

Congress leaders, supporters hail Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of Electoral Bonds in 2019: How data shows after his tweet, INC got 1421 crores...

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in Madhya Pradesh: Ahmed Ali claims to be Deepak Chauhan to trap a married Dalit woman, rapes and impregnates her, refuses to...

OpIndia Staff -

‘I will die, but I won’t remove it’: Filmmaker KC Bokadia after Censor Board asks him to remove ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan from his...

OpIndia Staff -

US says it is ‘closely monitoring’ the implementation of CAA in India: Here is why their ‘concerns’ are hypocritical and how they too have...

Gopal Tiwari -

Opposition trolls insinuate Ghaziabad hospital with 300 beds donated Rs 162 crores to BJP, but is it the Hyderabad conglomerate with links to KCR?...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com