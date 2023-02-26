Pakistan-backed terrorists wanted to repeat Pulwama attack in just ten days, Lt General KJS Dhillon (R) narrates how Indian armed forces thwarted it

In his book, Kitne Ghazi Aaye Kitne Ghazi Gaye, the former commander of the Chinar Corps Lt General KJS Dhillon details how Indian security forces thwarted a second suicide attack similar to the one that killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama on February 14, 2019. The Indian Army killed three terrorists out of which two were from Pakistan.

The former commander of the Chinar Corps writes in Kitne Ghazi Aaye Kitne Ghazi Gaye that the intelligence agencies, Jammu and Kashmir police, and the Indian Army ramped up their operations following the Pulwama attack and were successful in penetrating the network of terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammed in the South Kashmir region.

After receiving intelligence input about the presence of a module of Jaish terrorists in Turigam village where they were planning the attack, the Jawans of the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police led an operation to eliminate this terror module.

The exemplary valour of DSP Aman Kumar Thakur and Naib Subedar Sombir

In his book, KJS Dhillion outlines the pivotal role played by Jammu and Kashmir DSP Aman Kumar Thakur and Naib Subedar Sombir in the operation against the Jaish terror module.

The retired officer lauded Jammu and Kashmir police Deputy Superintendent of Police in Kulgam Aman Kumar Thakur for providing crucial input about the terrorists with the local Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit and spearheading the operation with his team.

The former Army officer emphasized the anti-terror operation carried out by the J&K police and the Indian Army and said that DSP Thakur witnessed Indian Army soldier Baldev Ram being shot by terrorist bullets. Thakur risked his own life by rushing toward the wounded soldier and evacuating him to a safe area.

Thakur then closed in on the Pakistani terrorist, fought him from close quarters, and eliminated him in a fierce exchange of fire. The slain Pakistani terrorist was later identified as Noman, a Pakistani resident and member of the Islamist terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. During the fierce gunfight DSP Thakur who was also shot with a bullet attained martyrdom.

Moreover, Dhillon also mentions the bravery shown by Naib Subedar Sombir of the 34 RR, who laid down his life for his country by killing Pakistani terrorist Osama in a close-quarters gunfight. The Shaurya Chakra was awarded to DSP Thakur and Naib Subedar Sombir for their gallantry in sacrificing their lives in the operation.

Dhillon underscores the significance of the operation’s accomplishment in the Turigam village area by stating that “if these terrorists had not been neutralized, it would have been a huge disaster 10 days after Pulwama.”

Pulwama terror attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to Srinagar via National Highway 44 came under a suicide bombing attack.

22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist from Kakapora in Jammu and Kashmir, rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying the CRPF personnel to kill ‘cow piss drinkers’. 40 of our jawans were martyred in the attack.