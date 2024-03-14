On 13th March, a woman driving a scooter with a woman pillion rider crashed the vehicle through a house roof at high speed. Reports suggest that the female driver lost control of the brakes and dramatically plunged into the roof. Both women miraculously escaped with minor injuries. The video of the scooter lodged in the roof with the women sitting on it has gone viral on social media. In the video, the woman driving the scooter was seen smiling while the vehicle was lodged in the roof.

An X user ‘MissMaaya244’ shared the video and said, “There is a reason behind being called ‘Papa Ki Pari. It takes a lot of effort to become one. Otherwise there would have been ‘Mummy Ka Para’.”

X user Jitendra Pratap Singh wrote, “Think how this accident would have happened. She is a woman. She can do anything.”

X user asserted that the woman was not at fault as the house must have fallen in the middle of the road and came in her way.

I am sure the house was on the middle of the road, or suddenly came in their way.

Why police still not arrested the house owner? — Abhijit Basu (@gbfacts2020) March 13, 2024

X user Awinash Kumar urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to build roads where the road can halt the vehicle if the female driver puts her foot on the road.

Looking at the video, it appears that the road and the house’s roof are at the same level. The scooter must have been at a high speed when the female driver lost control and sped towards the roof of the house. It then jumped off the road and plunged into the roof.