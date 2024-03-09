On Friday (8th March), the former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed conceded that the tourism industry in the archipelago had been hit following the despicable comments of sitting Ministers of the Muizzu government against PM Modi and the Indian community.

While speaking to ANI during his recent trip to India, Nasheed remarked, “It has impacted us a lot. I am actually here in India, I am very worried about this. I want to say the people of the Maldives are sorry. We are sorry that this has happened.”

He added, “We want Indian people to come on their holidays to the Maldives and there will not be any effect or any change in our hospitality.”

He further stated, “So it’s very unfortunate that our more activist-minded government officials, low-level government officials, decided to articulate in this manner. Then I am also encouraged that the President has now removed them from government.”

Mohamed Nasheed, who served as the President of Maldives between 2008 and 2018, urged, “So, I think that this matter must be ironed out. We must go back to our usual relation.”

The Background of the Controversy

On January 4 this year, PM Narendra Modi shared some pictures of his recent visit to Lakshadweep as he exhorted people to explore the scenic island in what could be seen as a push to his ‘vocal for local’ slogan, and an effort to give a boost to tourism in the island.

Following PM Modi’s tweet posting stunning vistas from the Lakshadweep Islands, several social media users in India called for Indians to visit the place over foreign destinations, including the Maldives, which shares similar geographical characteristics as the Lakshadweep Islands.

That touched off bitter reactions from Maldivian counterparts, including governmental functionaries and prominent citizens, many of whom resorted to making churlish remarks against India, Indians, and the Indian PM.

Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, recently made insulting remarks against PM Modi, referring to him as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’ after he posted pictures from his visit to Lakshadweep Islands.

“What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives,” Shiuna tweeted. The post was deleted after backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Indian social media users slammed the Maldives government officials, including Shiuna, for their crass remarks against the Indian Prime Minister.

It is worth noting that PM Modi did not mention the Maldives anywhere in his tweets. Similarly, other officials and prominent personalities too have taken to social media, making obnoxious remarks against India and Indians.

Here is Maldives govt official says "permanent smell in the rooms" after PM Modi's Lakshadweep trip triggered a meltdown and a possible reduction in number of Indian tourists visiting Maldives. Indians, stop spending money on those who don't deserve it. Make them bend! pic.twitter.com/SdLZgEAkeq — Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) (@HinduHate) January 5, 2024

On 5th January, Zahid Rameez, a Council member of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) also took to the microblogging site X to mock Indians.

In response to Maldivian users’ and politicians’ uncalled-for and racial commentary, trends like #BoycottMaldives, and cancellation of trips to Maldives began picking steam in India.

From prominent Cricketers to Actors, all have in unison slammed Maldives for their hateful remarks against Indians and promoted tourism in Lakshadweep and other Indian Islands snubbing Maldives.

Since then, the Maldivian President has been in the dock on the domestic front by his opposition who have initiated a slew of measures against his government and facing criticism from the tour operating body and the public at large.