On Sunday, 3rd March, DMK’s leader A Raja went on an anti-Hindu rant during his speech during an event organised to celebrate MK Stalin’s birthday. A Raja called Hindus “idiots” for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and claimed that India is not a country. Furthermore, he also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and even the people of Manipur.

BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya hit out at A Raja for his derogatory statements and said, “The hate speeches from DMK’s stable continue unabated. After Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call to annihilate Sanatan Dharma, it is now A Raja who calls for Balkanisation of India, derides Bhagwan Ram, makes disparaging comments on Manipuris and questions the idea of India, as a nation. Congress and other I.N.D.I Alliance partners are quiet. Rahul Gandhi, their putative Prime Ministerial candidate’s silence is eloquent.”

The Commune Magazine’s report detailed A Raja’s statements during the event to commemorate the 71st birthday of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin. The event aims to promote the accomplishments of the DMK government with the theme “Dravidiam Model Government: Everything to Everyone”.

A Raja’s attack on PM Modi

During his speech, A Raja asserted that businessman Adani’s growth was directly proportional to PM Modi’s political career. He said, “There is a man named Adani. He was in 110th place before he (PM Modi) became the Minister. Where? In Gujarat, When Modi became the Prime Minister, he came to the 66th position, and in 10 years he became the richest man in the world. How did it happen? No one knows. Everyone thought that he earned as much as he could. Who invited him to all the places and bought a contract? It is truly Modi.”

A Raja used Hindenburg’s debunked report to support his statement. Interestingly, A Raja maintained that the allegations raised in the Hinderburg report are common in public life saying, “Allegations and counter allegations are quite common in public life”. He continued to call PM Modi a fraud.

Continuing his attack on PM Modi, Raja then talked about the now-banned documentary from BBC on the Gujarat riots. Targeting PM Modi for the riots that took place in Gujarat after a Muslim mob burnt a train full of Hindu pilgrims coming back from Ayodhya in Godhra leading to 59 deaths, he attacked the central government for banning the documentary. He said that during PM Modi’s tenure as CM of Gujarat, Muslims were slaughtered like animals and Muslim women were raped. “[BBC] put everything in a document in film. It ran for 5 hours. Will it run for 5 hours? Yes, it ran. They have banned it. They banned the broadcast. We asked about it in Parliament. We asked him to tell us whether it was true or false, but he never came. Modi did not open his mouth until the end, he blocked it,” he said.

‘We are enemies of Ram’ said A Raja

A Raja continued his rant and targeted Hindus. He said, “Say that love is God. Say that God is there in the humanity shown between individuals. Say that God’s abode is a heart with no ill intentions. Say that you can see God in a poor person’s smile. For such a God neither we, nor Kalaignar, nor Anna nor Periyar don’t have any anger! But if you say this is the God. If this is your Jai Sri Ram, if this is your Bharat Mata Ki Jai, we will never accept that Jai Sri Ram and Bharat Mata. Tamil Nadu won’t accept. You go and tell, we’re enemies of Ram.”

He added, “I don’t have faith in Ramayana, and lord Ram,” after recounting a take from Kamba Ramayana. He continued saying, “If you say that the in name of the Ramayana is human harmony, where four brothers are born as siblings, one Kuravar as a brother, one Hunter as a brother, another monkey as another brother, another monkey as the 6th brother, then your Jai Sri Ram is Chi! Idiots!”

‘India is not a nation’

Continuing his uncontrollable rant, A Raja asserted that India is not a nation. He claimed that India has never been a nation as one nation means one language, one tradition and one culture. He said, “India is not a nation. Understand this well. India was never a nation. One nation means one language, one tradition and one culture. Then only it is one nation. India is not a nation but a subcontinent. What’s the reason? Here, Tamil is one nation and one country. Malayalam is one language, one nation and one country. Oriya is a nation, a language and a country. All these nations make up India. So, India is not a country it is a subcontinent. There are so many traditions and cultures. If you come to Tamil Nadu, there’s a culture. In Kerala, there’s another culture. In Delhi, there’s another culture. In Oriya, there’s another culture. Why in Manipur, as RS Bharathi said, do they eat dog meat? Yes, it is true, they eat. That’s a culture. There’s nothing wrong. It’s all in our mind.”

A Raja has a long history of anti-Hindu rants. In September 2023, he supported the anti-Hindu statements of Udayanidhi Stalin and claimed he was soft while commenting on Sanatan Dharma. At the time he said, “Sanatan Dharma should be compared to diseases with social stigma like HIV and leprosy.