Indian Youth Congress erect objectionable “Modi Ka Asli Parivar” posters featuring photo of PM Modi with fugitives, Delhi Police file FIR

According to a senior police officer, the posters have been taken down and a charge under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act has been filed at the Tughlak Road Police Station against unidentified individuals.

A First Information Report has been registered by the Delhi Police regarding posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside wanted businessmen Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, billionaire Gautam Adani and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Sakshi Maharaj, and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh among others that appeared in various central Delhi locations.

The posters displayed the caption “Modi Ka Asli Pariwar” (Modi’s real family) with “Bhartiya Yuva Congress” written at the bottom. Indian Youth Congress also tweeted about the same from its official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

According to a senior police officer, the posters have been taken down and a charge under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act has been filed at the Tughlak Road Police Station against unidentified individuals. On 5th March, the FIR was filed in response to a complaint made by a New Delhi Municipal Council official. The authorities claimed that the posters did not bear the identity of the publisher or the individual who hung them.

The posters appeared days after former Bihar Chief Minister and president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Lalu Prasad Yadav made offensive remarks about Prime Minister Modi while addressing a rally of the opposition alliance at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar on 3rd March. He alleged, “Narendra Modi is referring to dynastic politics nowadays. He doesn’t have a family. He should tell why there was no child born in his family. He only calls out people who have more children by saying that there is dynastic politics and that we are fighting for family.”

The convicted politician added, “The self-styled Bihari politician said, “He is not even a Hindu. Is Modi a thing? Every Hindu shaves his hair and beard in mourning for his mother. When his mother died, tell me why he did not get it done. Among the people of Ram-Rahim, he is spreading hatred in the country. Was Bhagwan without consecration for so many days, that Modi put life in him?”

However, PM Modi retaliated by declaring that the 140 crore people in the country are his family and highlighted that his life is an open book in a rally on 4th March at Adilabad in Telangana. He noted, “The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their ‘Parivarvad’ they have started saying that Modi has no family. My life is an open book, 140 crore people in the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi’s family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say ‘Nene Modi Kutumbam’ (I’m Modi family).”

