Jharkhand: 21-year-old gang-raped in Palamu by 3 co-workers, 2 arrested

A day after the brutal gang rape of a Brazilian woman was reported from Dumka, Jharkhand, another horrific case of gang rape has come to the fore from the same region. A 21-year-old woman dancer from Chhattisgarh was gang-raped by her male co-dancers on 3rd March in Palamu district of Jharkhand.

According to the reports, the accused persons fed the girl some intoxicated substance, after which the girl became unconscious. The accused persons then dragged the girl into a car and gang-raped her.

Confirming the incident, SDPO Rakesh Singh said that the two accused persons have been arrested in the case, and the search is on to nab the third co-accused. “The girl has been admitted to the local hospital and is undergoing treatment. Her medical tests will be done as a part of the procedure,” he added.

The incident is said to have happened late Saturday (2nd March) night in the Vishrambaug Police Road area near Ranchi. The police said that the accused left the girl unconscious and fled from the spot after brutally raping him.

As per the reports, the victim had come for an event in Palamu, Jharkhand. However, she went with her co-workers to some other event at Husainabad as the planned event at Palamu got cancelled on the spot due to some reasons.

“The accused while on the way to the event fed the girl with intoxicated substance and gang-raped her. They later left her unconscious and fled from the spot,” Singh confirmed. The police also added that the probe is on to find and nab the third accused while the police have already arrested two others on Sunday (3rd March).

Earlier, a brutal gang rape of a Brazilian woman was reported from Jharkhand. A tourist woman was brutally gang raped by seven persons in the Kurmahat region of Hansdiha police station area in Jharkhand’s Dumka district in the early hours of Saturday, 2nd March.

Three people have been detained in the case and are being interrogated in the matter by the authorities. The police are conducting raids to arrest the rest of the unknown number of accused.

According to the information available, two tourists from Spain, a female and her Spanish partner had left on two different bikes. They both took a break in the Hansdiha police station limits close to Kurmahat since it was getting late in the evening. The details indicate that at around 10 PM, approximately 7 to 8 young men from the neighbourhood arrived at the location, and thrashed the couple before sexually assaulting the woman.

The couple detailed their ordeal on social media, revealing bruises on their faces.

Speaking in Spanish, the victim said, “Something happened to us that we would not wish on anyone, seven men raped me, they beat us and robbed us.” The Brazilian influencer tearfully said her attackers did not steal much “because what they wanted was to rape me”.

