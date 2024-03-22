The Supreme Court on Friday, 22nd March, denied relief to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy scam case. The daughter of the former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was arrested a week ago in the case.

A Special Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela Trivedi heard the writ petition filed by K Kavitha, represented by Advocate Kapil Sibal.

Sibal: May I say something? I hope your Lordships don't mind. History of this Court will be written, this will not be a golden period



Sibal requested that this client not be sent back to the High Court. “Only one request, please don’t tell me to go back to High Court. See what is happening in our country. all statements are of approvers..I am very upset what is happening,” he said.

The bench responded to Sibal saying that he shouldn’t get emotional. “Don’t get emotional, we are hearing the Vijay Madanlal challenge..as fair as bail is concerned, WE ARE VERY CLEAR YOU HAVE TO GO THROUGH THE TRIAL COURT…All of us are clear that only because it is a political person, we cannot grant relief..,” the Court said.

“What you are asking us to do is not possible, what is going to happen is everyone is going to come under Article 32..you cannot make submissions on merits..we cannot hear it..we will issue notice and hear it with the main challenge..”, the bench added.

The Court directed K Kavitha to move Trial court for relief citing that the case concerns a political person and the practice is uniform in such case. Ordering the BRS leader to approach Trial court, the Apex Court ordered that the bail application, if filed, should be decided expeditiously.

To this, Kapil Sibal said that the history of the Supreme Court will be written and it will not be a golden period.

“May I say something? I hope your Lordships don’t mind. History of this Court will be written, this will not be a golden period,” Sibal declared. Justice Khanna responded saying, “Let’s see.”

The Opposition has a habit of demonising all such State institutions whenever a decision or action goes against their interests. Sibal’s tacit threat to the judiciary shows how even the highest Court of justice in India has become a target for the Opposition as the verdicts are paving the way for their accountability.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case.