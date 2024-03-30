On Friday (29th March), veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa courted controversy after he made misogynist remarks against BJP candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara.

While speaking at a party meeting, Shamanur Shivashankarappa claimed “It’s one thing to know how to talk, but they know only to cook in the kitchen, the opposition party doesn’t have the strength to talk in front of the public.

He made the contentious remarks about Gayathri Siddeshwara, a BJP candidate from the Davangere parliamentary constituency. Gayathri is also the wife of ex-Union Minister GM Siddeshwara.

#BREAKING | 'Woman should be restricted to the kitchen": Top Karnataka Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa stokes controversy with sexist jibe at BJP candidate



Tune in here for all the latest updates – https://t.co/jwjYWjfrin… #ShamanurShivashankarappa #Congress… pic.twitter.com/jHjBLIQ24W — Republic (@republic) March 29, 2024

“As you all know she wanted to give lotus flower to Modi by winning the elections. First, let them understand the problems of Davangere. We (Congress) have done developmental work in the region,” Shamanur Shivashankarappa further said.

It must be mentioned that the Congress leader has been a 5-time MLA from Davangere South. Given that Shamanur is now 92, the grand-old party has fielded his daughter-in-law Prabha Mallikarjun as its candidate from the Davangere South seat.

While slamming the veteran Congress leader, Gayathri Siddeshwara stated, “He said it in a way that we should only cook and remain in the kitchen. What profession are women not in today? We are even flying in the sky.”

“The old man doesn’t know how much women have progressed, he doesn’t know the love with which all women cook at home for men, children and elders,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, the BJP has complained to Shamanur Shivashankarappa with the Election Commission of India (ECI). This is not the first time that a Congress leader was found making misogynist comments. Recently, Supriya Shrinate stirred the hornet’s nest by suggesting that actress Kangana Ranaut was a ‘prostitute.’