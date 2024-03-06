Wednesday, March 6, 2024
‘Karnataka govt in a hurry to compensate Kerala victim while neglecting martyr soldiers in the state’: BJP questions ‘priorities’ of Congress

Surya's post was based on an exclusive report by Zee News Kannada that stated that a total of Rs 90 lakhs meant for to soldiers and the kin of soldiers who sacrificed their lives are yet to be given.

Tejasvi Surya hit out at Congress for not releasing funds for soldiers but released funds quickly on directions on Rahul Gandhi for the family of Wyanad based person who died in elephant attack (Image: hindustan Times)
On 6th March, National President of BJP Yuva Morcha and MP for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency, Tejasvi Surya, hit out at the Congress-led Karnataka government for delaying the release of honorarium to Shaurya Chakra decorated soldiers. Surya pointed out that the state had released funds as compensation within days based on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s directions for a victim in Kerala while neglecting soldiers in own state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Surya said that the state has been delaying the release of Rs 90 lakhs to Soldiers and kin of Martyrs despite reminders from the Sainik Welfare Board. He cited the case of Captain Pranjal’s unfortunate demise and accused the state government of showing indifference to the cause of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

He said, “Clearly the priorities speak where the allegiance lies. State Govt, at once, must clear these dues and stop dishonouring soldiers. It’s a pity that such causes are to be reminded to State govt now and then,” and questioned if the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, would show similar urgency in releasing funds for the soldiers like the state government did in the case where Gandhi directed the state government to do so.

His post was based on an exclusive report by Zee News Kannada that stated that a total of Rs 90 lakhs meant for to soldiers and the kin of soldiers who sacrificed their lives are yet to be given. The state has failed to release the funds despite the order issued by the Department of Soldiers’ Welfare and Rehabilitation in December 2023. One of the soldiers waiting for the funds is a Shaurya Chakra awardee.

The Department of Soldiers’ Welfare and Rehabilitation announced the grant for five soldiers in December 2023 and sent the documents to the finance department of the government. However, no money was released by the state government.

The Karnataka government released 15 lakhs as compensation for Kerala man who died in an elephant attack on Rahul Gandhi’s directions

On 10th February, Ajeesh Joseph Panachiyil lost his life due to an elephant attack in the Pulpally region of Wayanad. Reports suggest that the elephant that killed Ajeesh was radio-collared by the Karnataka government in December 2023. On 17th February, Rahul Gandhi paused his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and rushed to Wayanad to meet Ajeesh’s family.

In an official communication, Karnataka’s Forest Minister said, “The elected representative of Wayanad, Shri Rahul Gandhi, requested the Government of Karnataka to be largehearted and pay compensation for that case. The Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment, Sri Eshwar Khandre, took up the matter of compensation with Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah on Sunday, 18th February 2024… The Chief Minister agreed to pay compensation to the family of Shri Ajeesh at par with any citizen of Karnataka.”

Earlier, when protests erupted in Wayanad after the incident, Khandre argued that it was incorrect to label elephants as “Karnataka elephants” or “Kerala elephants” as they are migratory.

Gandhi represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha. In the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi contested from two places, Amethi and Wayanad. In Amethi, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Gandhi by a notable margin.

