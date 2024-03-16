In a ‘Love Jihad’ case from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, a Muslim boy named Rashid is accused of hiding his true identity to deceive a Hindu girl. It is alleged that he falsely impersonated himself as a Hindu boy named Aman to initiate a physical relationship with a Hindu girl. According to reports, the accused Rashid gave her false promises of marriage to gain her trust. By repeatedly misleading her, he had physical relations with her on multiple occasions. However, after impregnating her, he abandoned her and fled.

The incident pertains to the Govardhan area of Mathura where a Hindu girl, a resident of Dausa, Rajasthan used to work in the Indira Rasoi. Rashid is also a resident of Govardhan. According to the victim, Rashid used to work there but he was using the deceitful identity of a Hindu boy named Aman. Over time, the victim fell into his trap as he had lured her promising to marry her.

The girl stated that on the pretext of marriage, the accused Rashid had physical relations with her on multiple occasions. In the meantime, he also got her pregnant. However, as the girl started pressing him to tie a marital knot, his real intentions got exposed. He not only refused to marry her, the girl came to know about his true identity.

After getting her impregnated, the accused Rashid fled. When the victim started inquiring about him, she came to know that the man’s true name was Rashid, not Aman.

Subsequently, she got in touch with Hindu organisations in the area who went ahead with her to file a complaint at the Govardhan police station.

Additionally, members of the Hindu organisations also caught his brother and handed him over to the police. However, the accused is still absconding and the police are searching for him. Inspector Vinod Babu Mishra, in charge of Govardhan police station, said that this matter is being investigated and action is being taken.

Recently, a similar case of Love Jihad came to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra where a Muslim boy named Dilshan is accused of befriending a minor Hindu girl by introducing himself as Deepak Kumar. He also developed physical relations with the minor Hindu girl. According to reports, to look Hindu, Dilshan used to tie Kalava on his hand and also apply sandalwood on his forehead. After some time, when the girl learned the truth, she started protesting. However, he started threatening her and continued harassing the minor victim. After repeated harassment, the girl filed a complaint at Trans Yamuna police station.

The accused Dilshan continued to abuse her for almost four years physically. He also made an obscene video of the girl. Meanwhile, the girl’s family fixed her marriage at some other place. She told him about the same and started pressing him to tie a marital knot. He then manipulated her to steal money from her house and run away with him. Dilshan has been arrested in this case.