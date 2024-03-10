A fresh instance of love jihad has surfaced in the Nainital area of Uttarakhand where 24-year-old Mohammad Israfil Ansari alias Dara Ansari was residing with a 16-year-old girl from Nepal. He deceived and married her in a temple. He has been arrested following a complaint by a non-governmental organization (NGO) and the girl was found by the authorities on 6th March.

The matter pertained to the Bhimtal area of Uttarakhand. According to a statement from the non-profit Mission Mukti Foundation, the accused is a resident of Nepal’s Parsabirgunj and the victim is from Shivpur in Nepal. He befriended her on Instagram and introduced himself as Munna Mahato. She fell into his trap as he built fantasies about marriage with her.

Afterwards, on 11th December of last year, the minor girl eloped with him and reached Uttarakhand from Nepal. Her family members started searching for her when she went missing from her home. Her mother received a call from a WhatsApp number after around a month and the caller told her to forget about her daughter. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) station in the Betia region of Bihar then received a complaint from the Nepali parents.

The family received assistance in their efforts from Virender Kumar Singh, president of the non-governmental organization, Mission Mukti Foundation. The SSB unit emailed the Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police requesting aid in finding the underage female.

The perpetrator had tricked the girl by posing as a Hindu and brought her from Nepal to Nainital. They settled down in Bhimtal and tied the knot with her in a temple at Ghodakhal. He sexually assaulted the minor girl on numerous occasions during this time.

One day the man left the phone in the house and went somewhere, when one of his relatives called him. She picked up the phone and the caller asked to speak to Israfil Ansari after which she came to know about the true identity of the man she married, however, she was helpless.

On the other hand, the Nainital police had begun their investigation against him and eventually, they found his location. He was then nabbed from Bhimtal and the girl was rescued.

A case has been submitted and Mohammad Israfil Ansari has been booked under several sections including rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl reported that he had frequently discussed going to Kerala with her. The police are now attempting to figure out the complete motivation behind the crime.