Several videos of a frenzied Islamist mob involved in Delhi’s Inderlok Namaz on-road incident have surfaced on social media. As per reports, a large mob of Muslims had gheraoed the police personnel in the Inderlok area and had even attempted to harm police officials, venting their anger and shouting abuses against SI Manoj Tomar after he was seen kicking Namazis who were blocking a road.

A video was shared on social media claiming that a Muslim mob attacked SI Manoj Tomar when he was being taken to court.

Though the Delhi Police initially ‘denied’ claims that SI Manoj Tomar was attacked by a mob, they later admitted that a mob had indeed clashed with police officials on 8th March, adding that SI Tomar was not present there when the ‘scuffle’ took place. They clarified that the claim of Manoj Tomar being attacked is wrong.

Now, a video of a Muslim youth has come out in which he is heard threatening to kill Police Officer Manoj Tomar.

Taking to X, popular handle Mr. Sinha had shared a video of a man reportedly named Sameer Khan, a resident of Delhi. In the video, the Muslim youth is heard referring to the Inderlok incident where brave officer Manoj Tomar, after repeated urgings to clear the road falling on deaf ears, had to use force to clear the road and prevent inconvenience to commuters and in the act, he “kicked” a Muslim man who was among the Namazis offering prayers on the road.

In the video shared by Mr. Sinha, the Muslim youth Sameer Khan goes on to issue a death threat to the Police officer arguing that it was only the Police uniform that “saved him”. He threatens, “Police ki vardi nhi hoti na, to tumhe dunia se utha dete.” (Translation – If it was not the Police uniform, you would have been killed.)

Police officer #ManojTomar got away because he was wearing uniform else we would have kiIIed him – An oppressed brother of @BarackObama



His name is Sameer Khan & he lives in Delhi.

Along with the video of the Muslim youth threatening to kill Manoj Tomar, Mr. Sinha wrote, "Police officer #ManojTomar got away because he was wearing uniform else we would have killed him – An oppressed brother of @BarackObama. His name is Sameer Khan & he lives in Delhi."

Exposing entire victim playing ecosystem with this raw clip from Inderlok.



Watch how the Delhi Police officials were almost lynched. Visuals from inside the station.



You can clearly see the blood thirsty Islamist mob badly hitting Manoj Tomar with everything they had.



Share… https://t.co/kTtQWS0oEi pic.twitter.com/FdHFMo7N7W — Treeni (@_treeni) March 10, 2024

Meanwhile, in several videos of the incident, the irate Muslim mob could also be heard abusing the police personnel while getting aggressive and also endangering the lives of other personnel as well. In one of the videos that has gone viral, some in the Muslim mob can be heard yelling, ‘Yehi hai be*en ke lo*de. Maaro be*en ke lo*do ko. Maaro iski be*en ki ch*t. yehi hai la*di ka.’

The Inderlok incident where the Islamist mob aggressively surrounded the Police officers on duty

On Friday (8th March), a video of several Muslims offering namaz on the road in the Indralok area of Delhi surfaced online. In the video, an officer arrives and kicks a man offering namaz and angrily asks him to move. However, a longer version of this video has now surfaced in which it is seen that the Muslims offering namaz on the road were warned multiple times by the Delhi police before this incident took place. Netizens extended their support to the officer who tried to prevent Namaz from being offered on the road.

The video that went viral on 8th March was a 34-second snippet. The video that later surfaced was a 1 minute 44 seconds clip that showed that the Delhi police were warning the people not to offer namaz on the road. However, the Muslims seen in the video continued to prepare themselves to offer namaz on the road disregarding the police warning. After this, the police officer is first seen pushing them away and then kicking two of those who offered namaz despite repeated warnings.

Outraging against the on-duty officer, the Namazis aggressively started encircling the Police officer Manoj Tomar. Following this, the officer and the mob had a heated argument. Some voices in the background can heard saying “Maaro saale ko… (beat the scoundrel)”. Notably, the police officer was suspended by the Delhi police under a so-called disciplinary action.

Thank God there’s this video showing how the ⁦@DelhiPolice⁩ cop tried very hard to prevent Namaz to be offered on road.



I request ⁦@HMOIndia⁩ to not surrender to the mob & cancel his suspension order. Otherwise we will end up demotivating every other cop to not act. pic.twitter.com/pNa6kvexFX — 𝐒𝐮𝐝𝐡𝐢𝐫 भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@seriousfunnyguy) March 8, 2024

Now as more and more videos of the incident are coming out, it has become clear that the Muslim mob was trying to block the road for Namaz in conflict with the police and later became aggressive after SI Tomar intervened to stop the Namaz that was blocking traffic in the area. Additionally, Netizens have also started to come out in support of the Delhi police and the officer who was trying to prevent the namaz from being offered on the road.