‘One of my team members responsible’: Supriya Shrinate on backfoot following outrage over sexist post against Kangana Ranaut

"Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. One of these people had posted a very disgusting and objectionable post today," Ms Shrinate said in a 1-minute 29-second long video posted by her on X, formerly known as Twitter.

OpIndia Staff
Supriya Shrinate Kangana Ranaut
Supriya Shrinate (L), Kangana Ranaut (R)
7

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate appears to have gotten into a defensive mode as she posted a video blaming one of her ‘team members’ for her sexist post against actor Kangana Ranaut.

“I am trying to identify the person who did this. Also, the parody account created by misusing my name has been reported in X,” Ms Shrinate further claimed.

The tedious explanation came over a now-deleted post on Instagram by Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate where she asked, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rate system in Mandi is?)” with a particularly racy picture of Kangana Ranaut.

Other Congress supporters and leaders, too, resorted to abuses and vile innuendos to discredit the actor who has made the plunge into politics with her candidature from Mandi.

As outrage swept social media, Ms Shrinate deleted the post from her official Instagram account and tried washing her hands of the incident by claiming that the said post was “uploaded by someone who had access to her accounts.”

She also tried to project her blame on her parody account, claiming that the whole mischief was started by it. However, she did not explain how the mischief started by her parody account reflected on her official Instagram account where she had shared a picture of Kangana Ranaut with sexual innuendos.

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate over her sexist post

Kangana Ranaut on Monday hit back at Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate over a misogynist post directed at the actor after the announcement of her candidature from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“In the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii,” Kangana tweeted. 

“We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers’ challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity…” she further added.

