On Thursday (7th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this decade is the decade of making India. Participating in the Republic TV Summit, he said that before the beginning of the next decade, India’s economy will be the third largest in the world. PM Modi said that India is rising fast to lead the world. He listed the works of the last 75 days and said that in the last 75 days, projects worth more than Rs 9 lakh crore have been inaugurated, which is more than the total budget of many countries for the whole year.

PM Modi said, “A few years ago I had said that the coming decade belongs to India, then some people said that leaders keep saying such things. But today the whole world is saying that this decade belongs to India. I am happy that you have gone a step further and started the discussion of ‘India: The Next Decade’. This decade is the most important decade of independent India. I said from the Red Fort, this is the time, the right time.”

This decade is about fulfilling those aspirations which once seemed impossible. pic.twitter.com/ZLObr5A0FF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2024

Prime Minister asserted, “This decade is the decade that strengthens the foundation of building a capable, strong and developed India. This decade is to fulfil those aspirations, which once seemed impossible to the people of India. It is very important to break the mental barrier. The aspirations of India belong solely to India, just as its potential does.”

India to be world’s third largest economy ahead of next decade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Before the next decade begins, we will see India becoming the third largest economy in the world. Before the next decade begins, Indians will have houses, toilets, gas, electricity, water, internet, and roads. They will have every basic facility. This decade will be the decade of building things like world-class expressways, and high-speed railways in India. In this decade, India will get its first bullet train. In the same decade, big cities of India would have been connected to the ‘NaMo Bharat’ network. This decade will be the decade of India’s high-speed connectivity, mobility and prosperity.”

India is a beacon of faith for the whole world

PM Modi said, “Friends, you also know that this is a time of global uncertainty. This seems to be the most volatile time since World War II. Its effect is happening all over the world. Many governments in the world are facing anti-incumbency. India as a vibrant democracy remains a beacon of faith, not just hope. These situations are seen at a time when we have done a lot of reforms in the country. We fulfilled the needs of the country and also fulfilled the dreams of the country.”

Even in uncertain times, India has emerged as a beacon of ‘Good Economics’ and ‘Good Politics’ globally. pic.twitter.com/YdvZx2CcNK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2024

Detailing the development works that took place in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said, “We also recovered our lost time to build a developed India. Today, if you travel 25 kilometres in any direction of the country, you will see some development work being done. Today, something good is already happening in every sector. In just 75 days, I have inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore. That’s more than $110 billion. Many countries of the world do not even have this budget for a year and we have invested more than this on modern infrastructure in just 75 days.”

Report card of 75 days

Recounting the list of works completed or launched in the last 75 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In the last 75 days, 7 new AIIMS have been inaugurated in the country. 4 medical and nursing colleges and 6 National Research Labs have started. The foundation stones of permanent campuses of 3 IIMs, 10 IITs, 5 NITs or facilities related to them have been laid or dedicated to the nation. Foundation stones of 3 IIITs, 2 ICAR and 10 Central Institutes have been laid or dedicated to the nation. Projects worth Rs 1800 crore related to space infrastructure have been inaugurated.”

The last 75 days have been dedicated to a renewed focus on the unprecedented development of India. pic.twitter.com/u1HjQJlnk8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2024

He added, “In these 75 days, 54 power projects were either inaugurated or their foundation stone was laid. Two new reactors of the Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant have been dedicated to the nation. The ‘core loading’ of the indigenous fast breeder reactor has commenced at Kalpakkam. And this is a very big revolutionary work. In Telangana, a 1600 MW thermal power plant has been inaugurated. A 1300 MW thermal power plant has been inaugurated in Jharkhand. The foundation stone of a 1600 MW thermal power plant has been laid in UP. The foundation stone of a 300 MW solar power plant has also been laid in UP. During the same period, the foundation stone of Ultra Mega Renewable Park has also been laid in UP itself. The foundation stone of the hydropower project has been laid in Himachal Pradesh. The country’s first Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vessel was launched in Tamil Nadu. UP’s Meerut-Simbhaoli transmission line has been inaugurated. Transmission lines have been inaugurated from the Wind Energy Zone at Koppal in Karnataka.”

PM Modi further said, “In these 75 days, India’s longest cable-based bridge has been inaugurated. The work of under-sea optical cable up to Lakshadweep has been completed and dedicated to the nation. The work of modernising more than 500 railway stations in the country started. 33 new trains have been flagged off. More than 1500 projects of roads, overbridges, and underpasses were launched. 7 metro-related projects have been inaugurated in 4 cities of the country. Kolkata has got the country’s first underwater metro. Foundation stones for 30 projects worth Rs 10,000 crore have been laid. In the last 75 days, the world’s largest storage scheme has started for farmers. The work of computerisation of 18 thousand cooperatives has been completed. More than Rs 21,000 crore have been transferred to farmers’ bank accounts.”

Concluding the list of works in the last 75 days, he said, “Let me remind you that these are the projects I have been involved in. And I have only talked about laying the foundation stone and dedicating it to the nation. And so much more. I am not telling you. Apart from this, the list of other ministers of my government, and the different works of other governments of BJP-NDA, if I keep speaking, it will be morning.”

Emphasising the speed of the government

PM Modi said, “In the budget, our government had talked about installing solar panels under PM Surya Yojana. Cabinet approval was received in just 4 weeks. Surveys have also started. Today, the people of the country are feeling the speed and scale of our government. If you start paying attention to the negative campaign, then the work that has to be done will remain pending. I have presented a 75-day report card, but I am carrying out a roadmap for the next 25 years. Every second is precious.”

The last 10 years have been a testimony to comprehensive solutions steering away from negative campaigns and slogans. pic.twitter.com/ICjw7ThKO1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2024

The opposition has no work to show, they have only slogans

PM Modi said, “In the election atmosphere, we are taking our work to the public. The Opposition, on the other hand, has no issue and no solution. This is because these parties fought elections only on slogans for seven decades. They kept talking about ‘remove poverty’, but did not remove it. At the same time, in this government, people have not seen slogans, but solutions to problems.”