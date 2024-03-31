Monday, April 1, 2024
Rajasthan: Ram Baraat passing near a mosque attacked in Kota’s Kaithun town, stones pelted and DJ system vandalised, several injured

The organisers of the procession stated that when the Ram Baarat reached near mosque, Namaz was not going on there. Yet, they had stopped the DJ. But, when it passed from there, it was attacked from behind.

OpIndia Staff
Tensions erupted in Kota's Kaithun town after Ram Barat was attacked from behind when it passed nearby mosque, Hindu advocacy groups condemn lathi charge on Hindu devotees after the incident
Tensions erupted in Kota's Kaithun town after Ram Barat was attacked from behind when it passed nearby mosque, Hindu advocacy groups condemn lathi charge on Hindu devotees after the incident (Image Source - Patrika)
37

Recently, tensions erupted in Kota’s Kaithun town on Friday (29th March) after the Ram Baraat was attacked from behind when it passed the nearby mosque. The Hindu devotees part of the procession were assaulted and the miscreants vandalised the procession, cut the wiring of the DJ system, and broke a laptop. Several videos of the attack are doing rounds on the internet.

As per reports, an altercation broke out when the Ram Baraat reached near the mosque as the Muslim community tried to stop the DJ claiming that Friday Namaz was going on. However, the organisers of the procession stated that when the Ram Baraat reached there, Namaz was not going on in the mosque. Yet, they had stopped the DJ. 

But, when it passed the mosque, it was attacked from behind, and stones were hurled at the Hindu devotees part of the procession. The miscreants also cut the DJ system’s wiring and broke the laptop used to play music over the DJ system. 

Outraged by the incident, the Hindu devotees gathered outside the police station and accused several miscreants from the Muslim community of assault and vandalism. During this time, the police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. 

After getting information about the incident, top police officers also reached the spot. 

Rural SP Karan Sharma said that a Ram Baraat (procession) was being taken out in the town on Friday (29th March). It was passing in front of the Mosque. At the same time, Namaz started taking place in the mosque. Amidst this, a dispute broke out regarding the issue of stopping the DJ. Someone removed the DJ’s wires. After this, there was an altercation between both parties, leading to a tense situation in the town. 

According to the Police, currently, the situation is under control as talks have taken place between both sides. As a precautionary measure, the police have deployed personnel, and are also monitoring suspects and social media activities.

Notably, a 7-day fair is organised in Kaithun town on the occasion of Holi. This time Ramleela was also organised in the fair. On Friday, the Ram Baraat started from Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir. It had to cover a distance of 2 kilometres to reach Krishi Mandi Canal. 

People involved in the Ram Barat said that at the time the procession was passing in front of the mosque, Namaz was not taking place in the mosque. The organisers had also stopped the DJ. But as soon as it crossed the mosque, the miscreants attacked it from behind which led to a chaotic situation. Several women were also injured in the attack on the Ram Baraat. 

Following the incident, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s co-provincial minister Yogesh Renwal said that the lathi charge on the devotees of Ram Baraat is condemnable. If the administration does not take impartial action then Kaithun town will be closed. This attack on Ram Barat will not be tolerated under any circumstances. 

However, Police officials assured that strict action is being taken against the culprits and some accused have also been detained.

Further, after bringing things under control, the police also conducted a flag march in the town, with officers from another police station area in the Kota district arriving to take charge.

