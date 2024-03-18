After Pakistani national Seema Haider and Indian citizen Sachin Meena’s love affair, another case of cross-border love story has come to light. According to reports, an Iranian girl named Faiza got engaged to a Moradabad-based YouTuber Diwakar on Friday (15th March).

The girl, Faiza (24), hails from Hamedan city in Iran. She arrived in India with her father on a 20-day tourist visa to meet Diwakar. She is currently in India to tie the marital knot with the Indian YouTuber after completing all the legal procedures.

Currently, Faiza is staying with her father at Diwakar’s house in Moradabad. Diwakar, the Indian YouTuber, resides in the Civil Lines police station area of Moradabad and runs a travel blog.

According to reports, Faiza is a post-graduation student while her father Masood Akhtar is a walnut farmer in Hamedan City in Iran.

Speaking with India Today TV, Diwakar shared that he came across Faiza on Instagram three years ago. They soon became good friends and fell in love. Subsequently, both decided to get married.

Prior to Faiza’s India trip, Diwakar had visited Hamedan in July 2023 to meet Faiza where he completed certain legal procedures of marriage while legal paperwork in India is currently underway.

Diwakar told India Today, “Initially, we had casual conversations about each other’s countries as I make travel vlogs, and then we fell in love. I visited Hamedan in July 2023 to meet Faiza. We completed the legal procedure of marriage in Iran that time and now she is in India to complete the legal procedure, following which we will get married.”

Regarding the query whether he faced obstructions from his family’s side, Diwakar said that his family has no religious restrictions and Faiza can follow the customs and traditions of her religion at his house as well.

He said, “I faced a lot of problems from my parents initially, but after some time, they understood everything and accepted the relationship.”

Diwakar further stated that he learned “a little bit” of Persian from Faiza and has taught her Hindi.

According to Diwakar, they are waiting for the legal process to be completed, following which they would marry. Additionally, the couple is preparing to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and the Taj Mahal in Agra.

In an earlier case of a cross-border love affair, Seema Haider, a mother of four from Pakistan, made headlines after she entered India illegally through Nepal to live with Sachin Meena, whom she met online. The tale of Seema and Sachin caused security concerns, as there have been apprehensions about who Seema really is. Seema arrived in India on 13th May 2023 and moved to Greater Noida to live with Sachin. Police detained Seema, who was later released on bail. The woman’s story has been grabbing media headlines ever since.