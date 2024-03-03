On Saturday (2nd March), Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the pre-wedding ceremony at Jamnagar in Gujarat. He greeted the audience with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during his anchoring of the dance performances in the show. A video of this incident was posted on social media where the actor received hateful comments from Islamists.

Photo Journalist Manav Manglani posted the video of this event from his Instagram handle. He wrote in the caption of this video, “Shah Rukh Khan at his charming best for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding festivities in Jamnagar.” In the very beginning of this video, it is seen that Shah Rukh Khan comes to the stage and greets the audience by saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The video is from that segment of the pre-wedding celebrations where actor Shah Rukh Khan was anchoring the dance performances and he greeted the audience with Jai Shri Ram before introducing performers. He said, “…and for very good measure, ‘Jai Shri Ram’. God bless you all. You have seen dance performances. The brothers have danced, the sisters have danced…But the togetherness can’t go forward without the prayers and blessings.”

As this video gained traction on Instagram, it started pouring hate messages in the comments section of the post for the actor who hailed a Hindu deity, Lord Ram. One Nadir Rangrez wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan showed his worth by saying Jai Shri Ram.”

Another user by the name Mr Shahnoor wrote, “This pimp Shah Rukh Khan received money for saying Jai Shri Ram.”

Another Instagram user “@af.sar_786” posted, “He is not King Khan, but he is King Khan for money.”

Another Instagram user Affanzsh wrote, “He will say anything for money. Even losing his religion. He must have got heavy money for this.” Similarly, another handle named @saddam_sid_khan wrote, “Brother, he must have taken at least 50 crores.”

Another user @rehanpop123 wrote, “Bhikhari Bollywood.” (Meaning Beggar Bollywood.)

Besides anchoring, Shah Rukh Khan also performed on the Naatu Naatu song from the film RRR. He was joined by Amir Khan and Salman Khan in this performance. The sangeet formed a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding festivities. Alongside Salman Khan and Amir Khan, numerous other performers from Bollywood were present on the occasion. Notable attendees included Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Also in attendance were Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, adding to the glamour of the grand celebration.