Friday, March 8, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSudha Murthy nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM Modi hails it as a "powerful testament...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Sudha Murthy nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM Modi hails it as a “powerful testament to our Nari Shakti”

At 73 years old, Murty, the spouse of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, serves as the chairperson of the Murty Trust and is the author of numerous books. Her nomination coincides with International Women's Day. She received the Padma Shri award in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

OpIndia Staff
Sudha Murthy Rajya Sabha
Sudha Murthy (Image Source: Deccan Herald)
4

Sudha Murthy was nominated by President Droupadi Murmu to the Rajya Sabha, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post on March 8.

On X, PM Modi expressed his delight, saying, “I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy, and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure.”

At 73 years old, Murty, the spouse of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, serves as the chairperson of the Murty Trust and is the author of numerous books. Her nomination coincides with International Women’s Day. She received the Padma Shri award in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Let’s come together to start a ‘Create on India’ movement: PM Modi urges digital content creators to create content on India for the world

ANI -

Bengaluru water crisis: Posh flat owners going to malls to use toilet, govt puts restrictions on car washing, gardening and fountains

Gopal Tiwari -

Chants of Modi Modi, Abki baar 400 paar, Har Har Mahadev & Bharat Mata Ki Jai by influencers reverberate at National Creators Award

OpIndia Staff -

‘8-10 goons sent by Elvish Yadav assaulted me’: SM user who was threatened for posting a meme over Yadav’s pictures with Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -

Everyone knows that Islam needs to be Sinicised, this is an inevitable trend: Senior Chinese Communist Party official in Xinjiang

OpIndia Staff -

‘We meet people face-to-face, not via Facebook’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde slams MVA, says opponents will find themselves unemployed after elections

OpIndia Staff -

Sagarika Ghose downplays Sandeshkhali unrest as ‘local land dispute’ politicised by ‘outsiders’, goes on a deranged rant against PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Hindu girl assaulted by Sabir and his family, forced her to perform nikah and convert to Islam, case filed

OpIndia Staff -

‘I have a roadmap for next 25 years’: PM Modi presents ’75-day report card’ at Republic Summit, lists infra projects worth ₹9 lakh crores

OpIndia Staff -

USA: Little boys sexually assaulted, live-streamed to paedophiles for money, Florida woman, her son and boyfriend charged for gruesome torture

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com