Sudha Murthy nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM Modi hails it as a “powerful testament to our Nari Shakti”

Sudha Murthy was nominated by President Droupadi Murmu to the Rajya Sabha, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post on March 8.

On X, PM Modi expressed his delight, saying, “I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy, and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure.”

At 73 years old, Murty, the spouse of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, serves as the chairperson of the Murty Trust and is the author of numerous books. Her nomination coincides with International Women’s Day. She received the Padma Shri award in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.