In Surat, a minor girl was repeatedly sexually molested by an auto-rickshaw driver identified as Akhtar Raza Muniyar. The 11-year-old victim used to go to school in his autorickshaw and the driver used to molest her during the transit. The entire episode was exposed when a woman spotted this and conveyed it to the victim’s family through another student. The girl’s family then lodged a complaint with the Police against the accused. Meanwhile, Akhtar Raza Muniyar blamed porn videos for this crime during police interrogation after he was arrested.

Akhtar Raza Muniyar, a 42-year-old resident of Sagarampura in Surat, drives an autorickshaw in a private school. It is revealed that for a long time, he was physically assaulting an 11-year-old girl who came to school in his rickshaw. He used to stop the rickshaw at a place and used to molest the girl.

When a woman noticed him committing this crime, she recorded a video of the same and reached out to the mother of the victim girl with the help of another student living in the minor girl’s society. The woman showed the video to the girl’s mother and informed her about the incident. The mother then took her girl into confidence and inquired about the incident. The victim girl then narrated the whole incident to her family.

The accused threatened to burn the girl alive

The girl made shocking revelations when the mother questioned the victim girl. She said that Akhtar had been doing this to her for a very long time. Akhtar threatened to burn her alive if she told anyone about it. The girl then did not tell anyone about this out of fear. According to the information, the accused used to stop the rickshaw near Sagarampura and used to molest the girl.

After getting all the information, the victim’s mother complained to the police station. The police registered a case against Akhtar under sections of molestation and the POCSO Act and conducted further investigation. The accused was then arrested within hours.

‘I used to get excited after watching porn’, says accused Akhtar

It is worth mentioning that as soon as the case was registered, the police arrested the accused Akhtar. He has confessed to the crime before the police. He told the police that he was used to watching porn videos and used to get excited after watching these videos. He said that after getting excited, he used to molest the girl. Police suspect that Akhtar might have committed similar crimes against other girls as well. At present, the police have sent his phone to Forensic Science Lab and are investigating the incident.