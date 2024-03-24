Anitha Radhakrishnan, a minister in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of Tamil Nadu, has drawn heavy criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for disparaging Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a foul word. “A nauseating act” was how the party described the use of a highly objectionable phrase for PM Modi. The state unit of BJP took to social media to slam the politician as well as called out the pseudo-feminism of Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi who didn’t protest and sat through the vile episode. The party will also bring the issue before the Election Commission.

The state minister for fisheries and animal husbandry, Anitha Radhakrishnan claimed during an election campaign rally that the prime minister launched initiatives to honour prominent politicians like Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Kamarajar only to receive a dismal number of votes. “You erected Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s statue to seek Patel community votes. Such disgusting tactics are used by Prime Minister Modi.”

The leader of the DMK also offered commentary on PM Modi’s speech last week in Salem, Tamil Nadu, stating that the latter mentioned freedom fighter Kamarajar “as though they embraced him and brought him to the front.” He then went on to use abusive words for PM Modi, saying, “I am asking that while speaking in Salem he (PM Modi) spoke about Kamarajar as if Kamarajar hugged and embraced him and as if he happily accepted. M*****f****r we know what you did. You guys tried to kill him when he was in Delhi.”

The party wrote, “Strong Condemnation! DMK Minister Thiru @ARROffice has spoken disgustingly about our beloved Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi avl who hails from a humble background and has dedicated his entire life for the people of India, and DMK MP Tmt. @KanimozhiDMK has stood witness to this nauseating act! But, this is not surprising! In fact, this is the vile, vulgar political culture that is in the very DNA of the DMK! What’s worse? Without condemning this obscene talk, Tmt @KanimozhiDMK enjoys the speech on stage, exposing her pseudo-feminism! People will teach the DMK and I.N.D.I. Alliance a fitting lesson! The law will also do its duty! This time the “Rising Sun” will go down the horizon!”

Strong Condemnation!



DMK Minister Thiru @ARROffice has spoken disgustingly about our beloved Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi avl who hails from a humble background and has dedicated his entire life for the people of India, and DMK MP Tmt. @KanimozhiDMK has stood witness to… pic.twitter.com/woD298TNn3 — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) March 23, 2024

BJP state unit president K. Annamalai stated that the matter will be taken to the Election Commission and Tamil Nadu Director General of Police to demand stringent measures against the accused. He informed, “DMK leaders have reached a new low in their uncouth behaviour by passing vile comments & unpardonable public discourse against our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl. When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi avl was on the stage and did not bother to stop her colleague. @BJP4TamilNadu is taking up this matter with the Election Commission & the DGP of TN State police today, seeking the strictest & immediate action against DMK Minister Thiru Anita Radhakrishnan.”

DMK leaders have reached a new low in their uncouth behaviour by passing vile comments & unpardonable public discourse against our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl.



When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi avl was on… pic.twitter.com/sTdQSNjkir — K.Annamalai (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@annamalai_k) March 24, 2024

Karthik Gopinath, another BJP leader from the southern state denounced the shameful utterances of the DMK politician and commented, “The minister of the state of Tamil Nadu, Anitha Radhakrishnan abuses the Prime Minister and this state police @tnpoliceoffl is a mute spectator. This habitual offender should be kicked out of his ministerial position by the CM @mkstalin. @AmitShah @blsanthosh @nsitharaman.”



The minister of the state of TamilNadu , Anitha Radhakrishnan abuses the Prime Minister and this state police @tnpoliceoffl is a mute spectator . This habitual offender should be kicked out of his ministerial position by the CM @mkstalin . @AmitShah @blsanthosh @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/HlIP1uQDWp — karthik gopinath(மோடியின் குடும்பம் ) (@karthikgnath) March 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also addressed the media on the issue and noted, “We strongly oppose the statements made by the Tamil Nadu Minister in front of the female MP for his party against the prime minister of the country’s 140 crore people. Such language has no place in a democracy. This is abhorrent and deplorable and the I.N.D.I. Alliance as a whole should issue an apology.”

He also brought up the earlier incidents in which the opposition party leaders disrespected the prime minister. He added that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge didn’t respond at all on the matter. “I want to ask you, are you protecting such people,” he asked.