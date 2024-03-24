Sunday, March 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan calls PM Modi M***f***r and launches a derogatory attack...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan calls PM Modi M***f***r and launches a derogatory attack on him, BJP calls it ‘a nauseating act’

Anitha Radhakrishnan said, ‘PM Modi spoke about Kamarajar as if Kamarajar hugged and embraced him and as if he happily accepted. M***f***r we know what you did’

OpIndia Staff
Image from Live Law/ India Today
Image via Live Law/ India Today
11

Anitha Radhakrishnan, a minister in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of Tamil Nadu, has drawn heavy criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for disparaging Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a foul word. “A nauseating act” was how the party described the use of a highly objectionable phrase for PM Modi. The state unit of BJP took to social media to slam the politician as well as called out the pseudo-feminism of Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi who didn’t protest and sat through the vile episode. The party will also bring the issue before the Election Commission.

The state minister for fisheries and animal husbandry, Anitha Radhakrishnan claimed during an election campaign rally that the prime minister launched initiatives to honour prominent politicians like Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Kamarajar only to receive a dismal number of votes. “You erected Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s statue to seek Patel community votes. Such disgusting tactics are used by Prime Minister Modi.”

The leader of the DMK also offered commentary on PM Modi’s speech last week in Salem, Tamil Nadu, stating that the latter mentioned freedom fighter Kamarajar “as though they embraced him and brought him to the front.” He then went on to use abusive words for PM Modi, saying, “I am asking that while speaking in Salem he (PM Modi) spoke about Kamarajar as if Kamarajar hugged and embraced him and as if he happily accepted. M*****f****r we know what you did. You guys tried to kill him when he was in Delhi.”

The party wrote, “Strong Condemnation! DMK Minister Thiru @ARROffice has spoken disgustingly about our beloved Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi avl who hails from a humble background and has dedicated his entire life for the people of India, and DMK MP Tmt. @KanimozhiDMK has stood witness to this nauseating act! But, this is not surprising! In fact, this is the vile, vulgar political culture that is in the very DNA of the DMK! What’s worse? Without condemning this obscene talk, Tmt @KanimozhiDMK enjoys the speech on stage, exposing her pseudo-feminism! People will teach the DMK and I.N.D.I. Alliance a fitting lesson! The law will also do its duty! This time the “Rising Sun” will go down the horizon!”

BJP state unit president K. Annamalai stated that the matter will be taken to the Election Commission and Tamil Nadu Director General of Police to demand stringent measures against the accused. He informed, “DMK leaders have reached a new low in their uncouth behaviour by passing vile comments & unpardonable public discourse against our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl. When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi avl was on the stage and did not bother to stop her colleague. @BJP4TamilNadu is taking up this matter with the Election Commission & the DGP of TN State police today, seeking the strictest & immediate action against DMK Minister Thiru Anita Radhakrishnan.”

Karthik Gopinath, another BJP leader from the southern state denounced the shameful utterances of the DMK politician and commented, “The minister of the state of Tamil Nadu, Anitha Radhakrishnan abuses the Prime Minister and this state police @tnpoliceoffl is a mute spectator. This habitual offender should be kicked out of his ministerial position by the CM @mkstalin. @AmitShah @blsanthosh @nsitharaman.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also addressed the media on the issue and noted, “We strongly oppose the statements made by the Tamil Nadu Minister in front of the female MP for his party against the prime minister of the country’s 140 crore people. Such language has no place in a democracy. This is abhorrent and deplorable and the I.N.D.I. Alliance as a whole should issue an apology.”

He also brought up the earlier incidents in which the opposition party leaders disrespected the prime minister. He added that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge didn’t respond at all on the matter. “I want to ask you, are you protecting such people,” he asked.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Hindu Jagaran Manch activists caught Tauseef Ali Farooqui, the IIT Guwahati student who supports ISIS, was raising slogans and had black Islamic flag

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Another BJP worker killed before Lok Sabha elections, party says police not registering FIR, victim’s father accuses TMC

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Qasim burns Rajbali’s house after a little boy’s ball hit his foot while playing, three cows sustain wounds while victim family escapes...

OpIndia Staff -

Every penny due for Karnataka given on time, no special grant recommended by Finance Commission: Nirmala Sitharaman denies Congress claim of fiscal bias

ANI -

Former Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria joins BJP, likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from Western Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Police detain Tauseef Ali Farooqui, an IIT-Guwahati student from Delhi, for pledging allegiance to ISIS in a LinkedIn post, details

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Hindu students refuse Halal chocolate offered by Muslim classmate, claims man on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Lies and Deceit in the Badaun Murder Case: Locals hail Javed and Sajid and noble, ‘respectful’ men, grandmother lies to shield the murderers. Exclusive

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Moscow Terror Attack: ISIS releases footage where terrorists slit throat of victim repeatedly, shoot indiscriminately while screaming ‘Allahu Akbar, Putin vows to punish

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Islamists lay foundation of mosque on the land of historic Kantajew temple, had previously tried to encroach upon Chrandranath Mandir

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com