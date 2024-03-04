Monday, March 4, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Yogi Adityanath will be blown up with a bomb – UP Police receives call threatening the Chief Minister, initiates investigation

Reportedly, four teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The mobile number from which the call was made is being traced by the police.

OpIndia Staff
CM Yogi Adityanath
Unidentified called threateend CM Yogi would be blown up, UP Police initiated investigation (Image: Jagran)
10

On Saturday, 2nd March, a threatening call was made on the designated number of Uttar Pradesh Police Head Constable Udham Singh at around 10 PM. When Singh picked up the call, the caller threatened that CM Yogi Adityanath would be blown up. Upon asking the location of the caller, the person immediately hung up.

Reports suggest that an unidentified young person made the call on the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) number allotted to Udham Singh. The caller said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth could be blown up with a bomb.”

Following the call, Head Constable Singh immediately informed his seniors about the call. Reportedly, four teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The mobile number from which the call was made is being traced by the police.

OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the matter. The FIR suggested that on 2nd March 2024, Udham Singh received a call at 10:08 PM. The caller told him that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be blown up with a bomb. When he asked the caller his name and address, he abruptly disconnected the call.

Source: UP police

Speaking to the media, SHO Mahanagar, Akhilesh Mishra, said that an FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Udham Singh under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has received threats on multiple occasions. In January this year, a youth named Ajit Yadav sent a message on social media where he used derogatory language for CM Yogi and threatened to kill him. In April 2021, a threat call was made on 112 where the caller threatened to kill CM Yogi Adityanath in four days.

