Massachusetts police have recovered the dead body of another Indian student murdered. The dead body of Paruchuri Abhijit, who hailed from Burripalem of district Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, was found in a car in a forest. This is the ninth murder of an Indian in the USA in recent times.

23-year-old Abhijit was an engineering student at Boston University and allegedly got killed by some thugs. He joined Boston University last year and was staying with his classmates in a rented house. Noticing Abhijit did not reach home after finishing his classwork on 11 March, his worried friends informed police and lodged a missing complaint.

The police traced his mobile signals and recovered the dead body in a car in the nearby forest.

It is believed that Paruchuri Abhijit was killed on 11th March by unidentified individuals on the University campus. His body was dumped inside a car and abandoned in the forest. The investigation into the matter is underway, and further details are yet to be revealed by the police.

After completing all the formalities in the US, the body was transported to Burripalem in Guntur district.

Multiple cases of unnatural deaths of Indians in the US

There have been a series of deaths of Indians in the United States. On 27th February, West Bengal’s Birbhum-based Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Amarnath Ghosh died in the US. He was reportedly taken to a hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds while he was on an evening walk. He died at the hospital.

On 23rd January, 18-year-old Indian student Akul Dhawan froze to death after he was denied entry to a nightclub. Champaign County Coroner Stephen Thuney issued a statement detailing the official cause of Dhawan’s death. The release stated that the death was unintentional. “An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, 23rd January 2024, that confirmed the death of Dhawan was due to hypothermia. Acute alcohol intoxication and prolonged exposure to frigid temperatures significantly contributed to his death,” the press release stated.

Last year, a similar incident was reported after an Indian student identified as Janhavi Kandula was killed after being hit by a patrol car driven by police officer Kevin Dave in Seattle. Dave was driving at 74 mph (119 kph) on his way to a report of an overdose when he collided with Kandula at Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street. According to reports, her body was flung about 100 feet (30 meters) away. Reportedly, as per the latest update, it has come to the fore that Dave, who collided with Kandula, resulting in the latter’s death, will not face any criminal charges in the case due to ‘lack of evidence’.

On 5th February, a 23-year-old Indian student, Sameer Kamath, was found dead in Warren County in Indiana. He was a doctoral candidate in mechanical engineering at Purdue University.

Shreyas Reddy, who was a student at the Linder School of Business, was also found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. But, the cause of his death remains unknown.

Before him, Vivek Saini and Neel Acharya were also found dead in the same week. Notably, Neel Acharya was also a student at the Purdue University. His body was found at the campus on 30th January. Another Indian student, Vivek Saini, was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US, on 29th January.

Also, on 7th February, a 41-year-old Indian-origin man named Vivek Taneja succumbed to his injuries after being grievously assaulted by an unidentified man in downtown Washington in the United States.

An Indian-origin family was found dead in their apartment in California in February this year. The family is comprised of four members, identified as Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka, and their twin children, Noah and Neithan. San Mateo police confirmed the death of the family on 13th February.