On Saturday, March 16, a Dalit family filed an FIR against some Muslim men accusing them of threatening and pressuring them to leave their village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. The accused Muslim men reportedly exerted pressure on the victim’s family by brandishing weapons at them. They also hurled casteist abuses at the Dalit family, while threatening them with dire consequences if they did not accede to their demands.

In this case, the victim filed a complaint against Naseem, Tapis, Haris, Mushtaq, and Yasin with the court. Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was filed on the 16th of March. The FIR also mentions several other unidentified people.

The case pertains to Kotwali Dehat, a police station area in Bulandshahr. Netrapal Jatav, a resident of the village Dariyapur here, filed an FIR with the police on Saturday (March 16) through the court. In the FIR, Netrapal identified himself as a simple person and stated that on 5th January, Naseem, Tapis, Haris, Mushtaq, and Yasin forcibly cut down a Sheesham tree planted in his field. This tree was roughly 50 years old, and the named accused and some unknown others hacked it down, placed it into a trolley and hauled it away.

When Netrapal’s wife intervened to stop the accused from doing so, the accused gave her death threats. The complaint stated that the accused told Netrapal Jatav’s wife, “Ch**te we will kill your family. If you complain at the police station, you will be killed. The police cannot harm us.” The victim claims he then filed a complaint with the police. However, no action was taken. It is claimed that, on the contrary, the victim was placed on bond.

A few days later, on 28th January, the victim Netrapal Jatav went somewhere with Vijendra and Jagveer from the same village. Then Naseem, Tapis, Haris, Mushtaq, and Yasin surrounded him along the way. The accused first attacked the victim and passed casteist slurs. Later, the accused stated, “You leave the village and run away; otherwise, we will not leave you anywhere,” leaving the victim terrified. According to the complaint, even the district’s SSP did not take action.

Netrapal Jatav has filed an application with the court to register an FIR. On the court’s orders, the police have filed an FIR against Naseem, Tapis, Haris, Mushtaq, and Yasin. Apart from sections 379, 504, and 506 of the IPC, all of them have been booked under the SC/ST Act. OpIndia has obtained a copy of the FIR. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter.