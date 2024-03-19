Tuesday, March 19, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Ch**te we will kill your family': Nasim, Mushtaq and aides hurl casteist abuses; threaten...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘Ch**te we will kill your family’: Nasim, Mushtaq and aides hurl casteist abuses; threaten Dalit family to leave village after they are stopped from cutting a tree

The victim claims he then filed a complaint with the police. However, no action was taken. It is claimed that, on the contrary, the victim was placed on bond.

OpIndia Staff
In UP's Bulandshahr, Naseem along with his associates put pressure on the Dalit family to flee the village (Picture courtesy- ehapurnews.com)
5

On Saturday, March 16, a Dalit family filed an FIR against some Muslim men accusing them of threatening and pressuring them to leave their village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. The accused Muslim men reportedly exerted pressure on the victim’s family by brandishing weapons at them. They also hurled casteist abuses at the Dalit family, while threatening them with dire consequences if they did not accede to their demands.

In this case, the victim filed a complaint against Naseem, Tapis, Haris, Mushtaq, and Yasin with the court. Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was filed on the 16th of March. The FIR also mentions several other unidentified people.

The case pertains to Kotwali Dehat, a police station area in Bulandshahr. Netrapal Jatav, a resident of the village Dariyapur here, filed an FIR with the police on Saturday (March 16) through the court. In the FIR, Netrapal identified himself as a simple person and stated that on 5th January, Naseem, Tapis, Haris, Mushtaq, and Yasin forcibly cut down a Sheesham tree planted in his field. This tree was roughly 50 years old, and the named accused and some unknown others hacked it down, placed it into a trolley and hauled it away.

When Netrapal’s wife intervened to stop the accused from doing so, the accused gave her death threats. The complaint stated that the accused told Netrapal Jatav’s wife, “Ch**te we will kill your family. If you complain at the police station, you will be killed. The police cannot harm us.” The victim claims he then filed a complaint with the police. However, no action was taken. It is claimed that, on the contrary, the victim was placed on bond.

A few days later, on 28th January, the victim Netrapal Jatav went somewhere with Vijendra and Jagveer from the same village. Then Naseem, Tapis, Haris, Mushtaq, and Yasin surrounded him along the way. The accused first attacked the victim and passed casteist slurs. Later, the accused stated, “You leave the village and run away; otherwise, we will not leave you anywhere,” leaving the victim terrified. According to the complaint, even the district’s SSP did not take action.

Netrapal Jatav has filed an application with the court to register an FIR. On the court’s orders, the police have filed an FIR against Naseem, Tapis, Haris, Mushtaq, and Yasin. Apart from sections 379, 504, and 506 of the IPC, all of them have been booked under the SC/ST Act. OpIndia has obtained a copy of the FIR. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: American and Korean nationals attend Christian missionaries event in Ghaziabad, complaint lodged for attempting conversion of poor

OpIndia Staff -

“I am a victim of Love Jihad”: Guwahati police nabs Hamidul Islam who disguised as Jun to trap Hindu woman, duped her of lakhs,...

OpIndia Staff -

‘India will protect freedom of navigation and combat piracy in Indian Ocean region’: PM Modi after Navy rescues MV Ruen from Somali pirates

ANI -

The News Minute claims Torrent Pharma donated entire Rs 185 crore of electoral bonds purchase to BJP in quid pro quo, doesn’t mention donation...

OpIndia Staff -

Ludhiana resident arrested for stabbing wife to death in Canada a week after reaching there, victim’s sister says he sent video of dead body...

OpIndia Staff -

BRS leader K Kavitha hatched a conspiracy with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, paid Rs 100 crores to AAP leaders: ED on Delhi liquor...

OpIndia Staff -

The Wire withdraws article after claims of discrepancy in electoral bonds list by The Quint’s Poonam Agarwal fall flat: Read about lies and embarrassment

Amit Kelkar -

Modi is the face of Shakti, I am fighting him: Rahul Gandhi tries to defend his comments against Shakti

OpIndia Staff -

TMC govt under scanner over non-submission of ‘Utilisation Certificates’. Here is what it means and why the CAG is concerned

Dibakar Dutta -

‘Was playing Bhajans softly as it was time for our evening puja; they came and beat him up’: father of Bengaluru Hindu shop owner...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com