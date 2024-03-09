A 24-year-old young woman from Maharashtra’s Mumbai has reportedly been raped after visiting the Dargah in Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as a 50-year-old Maulana (cleric) named Syed Mohammad Ashraf of Kichhauchha region. The incident transpired on 7th March and the authorities arrested him on the next day after a case was submitted.

He is accused of instilling the fear of supernatural forces in the victim and committing the heinous crime. Afterwards, she was threatened that her entire family would be killed if she talked to anyone about it. The matter pertained to the Baskhari police station neighbourhood of Ambedkarnagar. Pilgrims from around the country travel to the popular Sharif Kichhauchhada Dargah. The woman who faced the shocking sexual violation was one of the devotees.

She came to Ambedkarnagar to visit the place with her family where she met the perpetrator who is also known as Shamshad inside the dargah. He first scared her in the name of evil spirits and then claimed to heal her with his spiritual powers. She was duped by his talks.

आज दिनांक 08.03.2024 को जनपद अम्बेडकरनगर थाना बसखारी पुलिस टीम द्वारा थाना स्थानीय पर पंजीकृत दुष्कर्म के अभियोग से सम्बन्धित अभियुक्त सैय्यद मोहम्मद अशरफ पुत्र इनाम अशरफ को किया गया गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/1idarGWLPB — AMBEDKARNAGAR POLICE (@ambedkarnagrpol) March 8, 2024

On the fateful day, the culprit took the woman to his room in the name of spiritual healing and sexually abused her after directing her family to stay outside under the pretence of religious medicinal practice. When she protested he threatened to kill her along with the rest of her family. The family members forced the door open after it remained closed for approximately an hour.

The woman sobbed and confided in them about the wrongdoings that had occurred as soon as the door opened. However, instead of apologising, the offender threatened them with dire consequences if anyone made a complaint regarding the instance.

Eventually, the woman mustered the courage to report him to the Baskhari police station in the area after which he was taken into custody and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (punishment for sexual assault), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). He was apprehended by police on 8th March at around 9:00 in the morning from Jalalpur Road.

The woman has also undergone a medical examination. The issue is under investigation. The police have assured to conclude the probe into the case as soon as possible, file the charge sheet, and conduct the hearing in a fast-track court. According to the cops, steps are being taken to identify such individuals. Both the victim and the perpetrator are members of the same community.