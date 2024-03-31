Sunday, March 31, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Stay the night, give hug/ kiss for bright future': FIR against Visva-Bharati University faculty...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Stay the night, give hug/ kiss for bright future’: FIR against Visva-Bharati University faculty Abdullah Mollah for sexually harassing students

OpIndia has accessed the FIR filed by the Shantineketan police, wherein the victims have accused the faculty member of soliciting sexual favours in exchange for good marks in examinations.

OpIndia Staff
‘Stay the night, give hug/ kiss for bright future’: FIR against Visva-Bharati University faculty Abdullah Mollah for sexually harassing students
Abdullah Mollah (left), victim (right), images via HT Bangla and ETV Bharat
7

On Thursday (28th March), a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against a guest lecturer of the prestigious Vishva-Bharati University after being accused of sexual harassment. The varsity is located in Shantiniketan in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Abdullah Mollah. Three female students studying in the Persian, Urdu and Islamic Studies Department of the university have accused Mollah of inappropriately touching them and sending explicit messages on WhatsApp.

OpIndia has accessed the FIR filed by the Shantineketan police, wherein the victims have accused the faculty member of soliciting sexual favours in exchange for good marks in examinations.

The female students have said that Abdullah Mollah demanded hugs and kisses in return for ‘securing their future. According to them, he had also threatened to fail the students in the semester exams if they did not spend the night with him or respond to his sexual favours.

The complainants, students of the Shantiniketan-based university’s Persian, Urdu and Islamic Studies department, said in their complaint that the accused sent ‘lewd’ messages to them on WhatsApp, and, at times, touched them ‘inappropriately.’

The victims had initially written to the Internal Complaint Committee of Visva Bharati. However, they received no response and were forced to approach the police. The cops have now initiated a probe into the matter.

In the meantime, the accused Abdullah Mollah has dismissed the accusations of sexual harassment

“I did not send any such message. I don’t know why the students are saying this. I have been here for so many years. There has never been any such complaint before. I have not sent any wrong message,” he claimed.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsবিশ্বভারতী
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kerala police recover fireworks stored for Hindu New Year festival from RSS worker’s house, Congress, media and Islamists spread fake news claiming it to...

OpIndia Staff -

Netizens school Priyanka Chaturvedi, Jawhar Sircar and others for alleging ‘disrespect’ of President, explain why PM Modi was sitting when Advani was awarded Bharat...

OpIndia Staff -

“Action will be taken against every corrupt person”: PM Modi says war against corruption will continue as opposition gathers in Delhi to protest Kejriwal’s...

OpIndia Staff -

I am here because the event head said we might get ₹300: Young man exposes Congress-led I.N.D.I. Alliance rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

OpIndia Staff -

ED seeks help from Apple to unlock Arvind Kejriwal’s iPhone as he refuses to give the access code, the Delhi CM is being interrogated...

OpIndia Staff -

“Mukhtar Ansari was a mafia of conscience”: YouTuber Pragya Mishra sings paeans for convicted gangster since he had no rape case against him

OpIndia Staff -

From Al Qaeda confidante to ISI asset: Exposing Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, the ‘journalist’ meddling in India’s internal matters

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Andhra Pradesh: 17-year-old polytechnic student ends life after telling her family that she was facing sexual harassment, probe committee formed

OpIndia Staff -

Trouble mounts for Congress: IT department sends fresh notice for pending dues over Rs 1,745 crore for years 2014-15 to 2016-17, total outstanding now...

OpIndia Staff -

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna to former Deputy PM and BJP stalwart LK Advani at his residence

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com