On Tuesday (19th March), West Bengal’s cabinet minister Trinamool Congress Party’s leader Udayan Guha and his supporters allegedly attacked Union Minister of States Nisith Pramanik in Dinhata of West Bengal. The incident took place when Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Coochbehar Nisith Pramanik was returning from his campaign at Chowdhury Hat. Reportedly, Udayan Guha was coming back from Dinhata municipality chairman Gourishankar Maheshwari’s house where Maheshwari’s birthday was celebrated in the presence of several TMC workers.

BJP-TMC workers clash in Coochbehar in West Bengal. These people were supporters of Nisith Pramanik and Udayan Guha. One cop has been injured during the clash.



BJP staged a protest in the same area, claiming that 'TMC goons' attacked workers.



"TMC goons attack Union Minister… pic.twitter.com/SEV5x5wfnu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 20, 2024

These workers accompanied Guha on his way back where they encountered the union minister, tried to halt his convoy, and attacked him. Nisith Pramanik said in a media interaction that the TMC goons led by Udayan Guha wanted to kill him.

Dinhata SDPO Dhiman Mitra got injured in this incident. He received a head injury and was immediately admitted to a hospital. SDPO Mitra, arriving at the scene with a contingent to restore order, was struck on the head with a stick. He was not in uniform at the time. Additionally, two others suffered injuries.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area even after the police pacified the matter. Meanwhile, the TMC has called for a 24-hour bandh on Wednesday (20th March) after this incident. This is the first attack by the TMC goons on the BJP leaders and workers in West Bengal since the announcement of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted from his X handle, “TMC goons attack Union Minister and BJP’s Coochbehar candidate Nishith Pramanik. The cars in his convoy were vandalised. Udayan Guha, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, lead the gang of armed criminals… This kind of state-sponsored crime signals the complete breakdown of law and order.”

TMC goons attack Union Minister and BJP’s Coochbehar candidate Nishith Pramanik. The cars in his convoy were vandalised. Udayan Guha, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, lead the gang of armed criminals…

This kind of state sponsored crime signals complete breakdown of L&O. pic.twitter.com/u0UhWiyH2T — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) March 19, 2024

While talking to the media about the incident, Nisith Pramanik said, “While returning from our scheduled campaigning program, we witnessed a TMC program. However, a group of TMC workers suddenly pelted stones at us, targeting our vehicle. They started attacking our vehicle with sharp objects. My convoy advanced a little then and the vehicles behind my convoy were under attack. My vehicle was also damaged.”

He added, “Later, I got down from my car when our vehicles were attacked. Udayan Guha with his TMC goons kept advancing towards us and attacking us. It’s really shameful how a public representative does hooliganism publicly. Before this, we have seen a close associate of Udayan Guha threatening the local businessmen in Cooch Behar. Tomorrow is Holi and TMC calls for a bandh before Holi Celebration. First, they attacked my convoy today, then they have called for a bandh ahead of Holl celebrations.”

TMC Minister Udayan Guha called for a 24-hour bandh in Dinhata, Coochbehar tomorrow in protest of what he called the “torture by central forces and Nisith Pramanik on people and police.” He said, “I was celebrating Municipality chairman Gourishankar Maheswari’s birthday when Nitish Pramanik’s convoy was crossing. He said certain things from his car and the TMC workers raised slogans ‘Jal Bangla’, later the BJP people came with sticks and bamboo in their hands and started beating people up, even people in the street were injured.”