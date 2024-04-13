On Saturday (13th April), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party will support the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the coming Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections later.

Taking to X, Owaisi claimed that the Dravidian party has committed that it will never ally with the BJP in the future and has also assured that it will oppose the CAA, NRC, and NPR.

The AIMIM Chief wrote, “AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections.”

Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 13, 2024

He added that their alliance with the Dravidian party will also continue for the Assembly elections which will be held in 2026. On their part, the AIADMK has retweeted his post from its official X account, in a bid to confirm the reports of their alliance with the AIMIM.

It is pertinent to note that the relationship between the AIADMK and the BJP suffered a nosedive with the Dravidian party alleging BJP state Chief K Annamalai of making controversial remarks against the party’s former stalwarts. It also alleged that the BJP leadership in the state had been insulting them.

Later, the AIADMK exited the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September last year. For several years, the Dravidian party had been facing a leadership crisis between the EPS and OPS factions. Currently, EPS is leading the remaining AIADMK.

Following its split from NDA, AIADMK was up against the BJP to woo as many smaller regional players to their fold going into the Lok Sabha elections. However, the BJP courted predominant players in the form of alliance with Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Tamil Maanila Congress among others. The BJP has exuberated confidence regarding a surge in vote share and securing decent seats in these polls to fulfill NDA’s dream of ‘Abki bar, 400 par’.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats and it will go for elections in a single phase on 19th April in a seemingly tripolar fight between BJP-led NDA, DMK-Congress, and AIADMK-AIMIM alliances.