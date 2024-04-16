Tuesday, April 16, 2024
“Ready to issue public apology”: Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna propose to “redeem” themselves, SC gives one week time

Earlier, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and tendered an unconditional apology in regard to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda and said that they undertake to always uphold the majesty of law and justice.

On Tuesday (16th April), Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna proposed to “redeem themselves” and take several steps on their own initiative for the same. Baba Ramdev also offered to issue a public apology in the misleading advertisement case. Following this, the Supreme Court bench adjourned the matter next for 23rd April.

“I am willing to give a public apology,” senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna, told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

The court questioned their “attitude” and questioned why they devalued other disciplines of medicine to emphasise the merits of Ayurveda. According to Justice Amanullah, the “law is the same for everybody”. To this, Ramdev said that he would be cautious in the future.

The court stated that it would review the case in light of all previous developments. “We haven’t decided whether to forgive you. You have violated (directives) thrice. We are currently reviewing previous orders. You are not so innocent that you did not know what’s happening in court,” the court said. The bench directed Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear in court again and take measures to demonstrate their intent.

This comes after the Supreme Court on 10th April, refused to accept Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurveda MD Acharya Balkrishna’s second apology in the misleading advertisements case. Patanjali and its MD, along with Ramdev, had filed affidavits expressing an “unconditional and unqualified apology” for airing the advertisements in breach of an undertaking given to the Court in November last year.

The bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanudding Amanullah stated that the reason for issuing the “apology on paper” was because their “back was against the wall”.

Earlier, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and tendered an unconditional apology in regard to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda and said that they undertake to always uphold the majesty of law and justice.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, Baba Ramdev said, “I seek pardon for the aforesaid breach of the statement. I undertake to always uphold the majesty of Law and majesty of Justice.” Baba Ramdev informed the top court that he sincerely regrets the lapse and he wished to assure that the same will not be repeated in future.

