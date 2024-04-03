Former Congress leader Vijender Singh on Wednesday joined the BJP. Singh had joined the Congress party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and contested the polls. He joined the BJP today in the presence of several senior BJP leaders in Delhi.

However, no sooner did Singh join the BJP than a raft of social media followers, especially on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared hilarious memes on the switch that few expected, just days before the Lok Sabha elections and a few weeks after Singh participated in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, where he was seen with Rahul Gandhi.

Several social media users shared amusing memes after Singh’s induction into the BJP.

An X user shared a meme from the movie ‘PK’ to question who will be the next Congress leader to join the BJP.

@GaurangBhardwa1, a popular X user, shared a meme mocking Congress sympathiser and YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh, who had smugly claimed four days ago that Vijender would be the Congress candidate from the Mathura seat to fight against BJP’s Hema Malini.

Another X user shared Vijender Singh’s picture with Rahul Gandhi and said: “BJP’s star campaigner with a newly inducted member.”

A social media user said Rahul Gandhi ran away to Wayanad, and Vijender Singh joined the BJP.

Many others, too, took a dig at Vijender Singh’s switch from Congress to the BJP.

Interestingly, when a journalist asked Singh why caused the change of heart just a day after he had reposted Rahul Gandhi’s tweets mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Olympic medalist remarked that he realised that he was on the “incorrect platform” upon waking up.

In the video that has gone viral now, Singh can be heard stating that after he shared Rahul Gandhi’s post criticising PM Modi, he went to sleep and woke up realising he was on the “wrong platform.” Subsequently, he decided to join the BJP.

After joining the party, Singh said, “I have joined the party to be a part of development. Earlier I was in Congress. But now I want development to happen in the nation and that is possible only under the rule of the BJP. I’ll say what is wrong is wrong. Congress has been lacking efforts and now that I am in BJP, I don’t want to comment on anything about Congress.”

Earlier on 30th March, Singh had made a one-line note on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking a flurry of speculation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “Wherever the public wants, I am ready,” he tweeted on 30th March.

His name has been circulating for the past few days as the Congress party’s nominee from Mathura, where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini is contesting again. Singh is from the Jat community, which has political power in a large number of seats in Haryana, his home state, as well as western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Vijender Singh joined the Congress in the year 2019 and contested unsuccessfully in the South Delhi constituency, where BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri defeated AAP’s Raghav Chadha and Congress’ Vijender Singh to secure his seat.