The Calcutta High Court, on Monday, April 15, authorised the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Anjani Putra Sena to hold Ram Navami processions in Howrah, West Bengal, under certain conditions.

In a ruling by Justice Jay Sengupta, the court stipulated that the Ram Navami processions in Howrah should not exceed 200 participants. It was mandated that no weapons be displayed during the processions, and each procession was limited to one vehicle carrying the idol of Lord Ram.

Furthermore, the use of provocative slogans and DJs is strictly forbidden during these gatherings, as emphasized by Justice Sengupta.

The court has instructed the two organizations to schedule their rallies on different days. The VHP’s procession is set for April 17, while the Anjani Putra Sena has been directed to arrange theirs on April 21.

Due to concerns over potential violence, similar to incidents in the past year, the police had previously asked the organizers to modify this year’s procession route.

Notably, the state has experienced several communal incidents during Ram Navami events in recent years, with reports of violence in Hooghly and Howrah districts last year as well.

Bombay HC asks Ram Navami organisers to ensure procession routes do not pass from outside mosques

The Bombay HC on April 15 seemingly legitimised the existence of minority ghettos in the nation, where the mere existence of Hindus exercising their right to worship is a potential trigger for violence and an affront to the Muslim community.

The Bombay HC directed the Ram Navami organisers to ensure the processions’ routes don’t traverse paths with mosques on them.

“Ensure that routes are changed. Ultimately, if there is a law and order problem, you’ll face problems…” the bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande noted.