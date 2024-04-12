Chats with an ‘alien’, afterlife, and dinosaurs: 3 persons from Kerala found dead in Arunachal Pradesh under weird circumstances

Three people from Kerala, in southern India, were recently discovered dead in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh under strange circumstances. Arunachal police have identified a probable “alien link” to the case. According to police, the documents and discussions discovered during the inquiry show that the deceased three studied extensively about the afterlife, extraterrestrial life, and the presence of aliens.

Naveen and Devi, a married couple, and their female companion Arya were discovered dead in a hotel room in Ziro on 2nd April. The lifeless bodies showed evidence of injury, probably self-inflicted. According to the hotel staff, on March 28 Naveen Thomas from Kottayam in Kerala, booked into the hotel with his wife Devi B and their friend Arya B Nair from Thiruvananthapuram. Police said that hotel staff informed them that these people had not been seen since 25th March.

“The hotel staff, to find their whereabouts, checked the room in which the guests were staying and found it locked from inside. Doors were broken and three guests were found dead,” the Police said.

Police discovered Arya B. Nair dead on the floor with her wrist slashed with a blade, while Devi B. was found dead on the floor with cut marks on her neck and right wrist. However, Naveen was found dead in the hotel washroom. The Police also found a suicide note stating, “We lived happily and we leave now.” The note also included the phone number of Devi’s father.

The Police further said that a missing person complaint was filed about Arya in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. When authorities searched Arya’s laptop, they discovered a 466-page PDF document on extraterrestrial life and “aliens visiting Earth”. The paper also revealed conversations with an unknown persona known as ‘Mythi’, who is thought to be an “alien from the Andromeda galaxy.”

Picture of the alleged “alien” Mythi, as depicted in the PDF document

The text contains a full paragraph dedicated to the talks of ‘Mythi’ under the heading ‘Answers of an alien from Andromeda-video on – September 10, 2010’.

The document also included an illustration of ‘Mythi’, dressed in a black t-shirt and tights, with a bald head and wide-open eyes. The police also found numerous stones and photographs in the deceased’s car, indicating a possible connection to black magic.

PDF document claims dinosaurs didn’t go extinct but were transported

According to the document, the ‘alien’ claimed that dinosaurs did not die extinct on their own but were transported to another world by aliens. The 484-page document accessed by OpIndia read, “The dinosaurs are still alive and active on other planets that are more conducive to their survival. Why have the archaeologists found so few fossil specimens if there were millions of them walking around here? Should we not find dinosaur bones everywhere with ease? This owes to the fact that those few found in the excavations had died of natural causes before the mass transfer that happened in the last passage cycle on Earth, and were buried here as evidence that they were populating the world in previous eras.”

It further says that at least 58 different extraterrestrial ethnic groups have made regular visits to Earth.



The text predicts that 90% of the Earth’s human and animal inhabitants will be relocated to two other planets shortly.

“As this is a very specific time, these beings will be sent to those planets where they have a better chance of development along with 90 percent of your current population that has not reached the level of understanding to stay in this new Era,” the document reads.

Further, around 10-12 years ago, there was a popular belief that had scared almost every human on this planet. The ‘belief’ stated that the world would end in the year 2012 based on the Mayan Calendar. Crucially, the alien in the document is also seen making such claims saying that “the Earth would officially go to the new age on 21/12/2012 at 11:11 am as widely reported during the zero alignment with the center of the galaxy.”

“The biggest changes will start happening in 2011 and will actually finish the course of 2013. This is a cyclical change and expected,” it added.

Screenshot from the PDF accessed by OpIndia

The weird PDF also mentions that the alien communicated saying that there is a colony of aliens living on the Earth. “There are two submarine stations in deep waters that are home to many transport ships. There is a station in the Antarctic with a complete infrastructure to maintain an intergalactic base of research, and support, including a warehouse where many ships from different planets have a safe haven and supplies during their stay on Earth,” the conversation read.

Devi and Arya became friends while working as teachers at a school in Thiruvananthapuram several years ago, and their bond got stronger over time. Arya used to teach French and Devi German. According to police, they live a solitary life.

“They were not active on social media but used to spend considerable time on the internet researching topics such as life after death, existence of aliens, intergalactic travel, different realms; etc,” the Police said.

At present, it is suspected that the three died of suicide. However, the reason behind the same is being investigated given the curious documents and items found in their possession.