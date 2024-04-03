Wednesday, April 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDelhi BJP sends defamation notice to AAP leader and Minister Atishi Marlena for her...
LawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to AAP leader and Minister Atishi Marlena for her ‘join BJP or face arrest’ claim

On 2nd April, Delhi Minister Atishi claimed in her so-called “big expose” that BJP tried to poach her through her close associate and threatened that if she didn’t comply, ED would arrest her soon.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena for claiming that BJP approaced her to join the party or face arrest
Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena for claiming that BJP approaced her to join the party or face arrest (Image Source - Hindustan Times and Law Corner)
12

On Wednesday (3rd April), the Delhi state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that it had sent a defamation notice to senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena. The notice has been served in response to Atishi’s claims that the saffron party approached her through a “very close” person to either join the BJP or face arrest. Delhi BJP has demanded that Atishi should issue a public apology and retract her allegations or show evidence to back her claims. 

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva charged AAP leaders as ‘habitual liers’ asserting that this time they won’t let her escape. 

Holding a press conference over the issue, the BJP leader said, “We’ve given a legal notice to (Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi ) to provide evidence. This time we won’t let her escape. She has to answer and provide evidence for what she is claiming. We asked her to apologise by the evening (Tuesday). She didn’t and so we have sent her a legal notice to which she will have to reply within 15 days.” 

As per reports, Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor has sent the defamation notice. 

(Image Source – India TV)

On 2nd April, Delhi Minister Atishi claimed in her so-called “big expose” that BJP tried to poach her through her close associate and threatened that if she didn’t comply, ED would arrest her soon. Incidentally, she made the claims a day after Arvind Kejriwal threw Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj under the bus in relation with the ongoing probe in Delhi Liquor Policy scam. 

She had said, “My close associate told me that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP have decided to crush AAP and all its leaders. First, they arrested the top leadership of the party. First, Satyendra Jain was arrested, then Manish Sisodia was arrested, then Sanjay Singh was arrested, and now the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, got arrested. Now, the BJP has decided to arrest four more leaders of AAP in the coming two months before the results of the Lok Sabha Elections. They will arrest me, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha.”

It is pertinent to note that prior to her press conference pre-empting ED arrest, OpIndia had earlier reported that legal troubles were mounting for the AAP leader as she was the AAP Goa In-charge in 2022 when the party spent Rs 45 crores for campaigning which according to ED was ‘proceeds of crime’ generated from the Delhi Liquor policy scam case.  

Following the reports, claiming victimhood, she alleged that the ED could call her next for questioning or arrest her, pre-empting ED’s possible actions in the case to cast aspersions.

Nonetheless, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that BJP has no place for ‘political activists’ like Atishi. 

He said, “There is no vacancy in our party for a political activist like Atishi. There is a Yuva leader (Rahul Gandhi) who said that a BJP worker has said that after getting 400 seats, we will destroy the constitution. No one has given such a statement. I don’t think any worker of the BJP will go to Atishi and say such a thing at a time when the whole party is stuck in a liquor scam. Do we need to have a headache by getting them into our party?” 

Meanwhile, Atishi has not yet commented on the defamation notice.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Over 100 flights of Vistara cancelled due to pilot strikes over pay policy amid merger with Air India, DGCA monitoring the situation

OpIndia Staff -

Amazon’s ‘automated’ ‘Just Walk Out’ service relied on low-paid Indian workers manually adding items and making bills, not AI: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Truck drivers say no payment after they were hired for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra,’ transporters issuing threats for demanding pending dues worth lakhs

OpIndia Staff -

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi announces he has been battling cancer for 6 months, won’t take part in Lok Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff -

Ghana: 63-year-old Christian priest’s marriage to a 12-year-old girl sparks outrage, community leaders defend it saying it is ‘tradition and custom’

OpIndia Staff -

95000 km National Highways, 25871 km Railway Lines, 74 Airports: Read how Modi govt sped up infrastructure development from the ground to the sky

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

‘Whoever wants to join BJP is free to go’ – AAP MP Sandeep Pathak tells Punjab MLAs

OpIndia Staff -

“TM Krishna invented, magnified fault lines”: Trichur Brothers reiterate decision to withdraw from Madras Music Academy. Read their full statement

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: 13 Naxals including a woman killed in Bijapur encounter, LMG, AK47, other weapons recovered

OpIndia Staff -

MP: NEET student who staged own kidnapping to extort Rs 30 lakh ransom from father finally found from Indore

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com