In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage across Delhi, a shop owner in Jahangirpuri has been arrested for serving biryani on disposable plates that had pictures of Lord Ram on them. The act came to light on Sunday when local Hindu organisations noticed Lord Ram’s photo on disposable plates that were kept at the biryani shop. Subsequently, they confronted the vendor about the same. They also raised objections as after its use, the plates were discarded in trash cans, hurting the sentiments of the residents.

While a chaotic situation erupted near the shop, the locals called the Police who arrived at the scene and recovered a packet of four plates featuring Lord Ram’s photo on them. They immediately took the accused into custody and further investigation is underway in this matter.

Bundles of disposable plates having Lord Ram’s pictures on them can be seen in the videos of the incident that have gone viral on social media.

As per the visuals, the plates featured the cover of a book titled ‘Ramayana Unravelled’ by Ami Ganatra. The incident prompted widespread condemnation and demand for action against the culprits.

As per reports, the incident took place at a biryani shop in Jahangirpuri, Delhi on Sunday (21st April). The incident came to light after local residents and Bajrang dal members raised objections as the biryani vendor was using these disposable plates for allegedly serving Chicken biryani. They later complained to the Police.

Nonetheless, the police are investigating the motive behind the act whether the accused did it for cheap marketing purposes or deliberately intended to offend religious sentiments.

Earlier, several incidents had come to light where owners of eatery shops were arrested for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community by selling adulterated food items. Recently, Yusuf, Naeem, and four others were arrested in Vadodara after a famous ‘Huseni Samosa’ was found to be selling beef-stuffed samosas.

It is pertinent to recall that a similar incident was reported in Gujarat last year. As OpIndia reported in May 2023, one Ismail Yusuf and another accused were booked by Surat Police for selling beef-stuffed samosas and for slaughtering cows. Yusuf ran a snack shop in Kosadi village of Mangrol panchayat and was selling beef stuffed samosas to unsuspecting consumers. Back then, the police stopped a suspicious auto rickshaw and searched it. Following the search, the police seized 2 Kg of beef samosas and arrested Ismail Yusuf.