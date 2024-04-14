The Election Commission of India has clarified that agents of all candidates in a constituency can accompany the team of election officials visiting houses of voters for home voting. The clarification came after Bengaluru’s Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan complained that a BJP worker accompanied ECI officials during home voting.

As per ECI rules introduced from this Lok Sabha election, voters aged above 85 years and Persons with Disabilities can vote from their homes. Accordingly, voting using postal ballots by such voters have begun. There are over 81 lakh 85+ aged voters and over 90 lakh PwD voters registered across the country. ECI team are visiting the houses of such voters carrying ballot boxes to collect votes on ballot papers.

The Congress candidate filed a complaint with the ECI alleging that a BJP worker named Kiran Naidu accompanied ECI officials to around seven houses during home voting. It was alleged that a revenue inspector who was deputed on election duty brought along a BJP worker while visiting houses of voters for home voting.

Responding to these allegations, the Election Commission of India has clarified that agents of a candidate from recognised political parties can visit the houses of voters along with the ECI officials for home voting.

The spokesperson of the ECI issued the clarification responding to a tweet by Congress supporter Ankit Mayank containing a video showing a ECI team visiting a house for home voting. In the video, some people are seen confronting the ECI team, questioning them over the presence of an alleged BJP agent. The spokesperson of the ECI said that it is already clarified in the Myth vs Reality section of the website of ECI.

The fact is agents of a candidate (from recognised political parties) are allowed to accompany the election official team when they go for home voting.

The myth says, “Political Party agents cannot accompany polling teams during the process of home voting.”

But the reality is, as per Election Commission website, “Contesting candidates of recognised political parties are provided a list of electors availing home voting facility. As per procedure, all candidates are informed the schedule of the visits of the polling teams, in advance, and if they wish, they can depute representative to accompany polling teams after intimation in Form 10 to Returning Officer.”

Therefore, it is clear that if the candidates of recognised parties want, they can depute an agent to accompany the home voting team, to ensure that there is no wrongdoing in the process. Notably, candidates are allowed to depute their agents in polling booths, EVM strong rooms, and counting centres, which an integral part of the election process to ensure transparency, and to remove any possible doubt about the election process. The agents need sign relevant documents, like seals pun on EVM boxes and strong rooms after they are locked, which is verified when they are opened. This ensures that the boxes and EVMs are not opened before they reach the counting centres. Moreover, agent keep a constant vigil on the strong room where the EVMs are kept till the counting, and the Election Commission makes necessary arrangements for this, including CCTV monitors.

Similar to all these exercises, agents of candidates are also allowed in home voting process. It seems the Congress candidate from Bengaluru was not aware of this procedure, and filed a complaint.

However, the chief electoral officer of Karnataka has clarified that no agent was present while visiting the houses for home voting in Ward 108 of Rajaji Nagar Assembly Constituency of Bengaluru South PC. The CEO posted on X that there were no authorized party agents from any party present, and the person in question is a local and there was no undue influence. The election officer also clarified that secrecy of voting was not violated due to the presence of the person.

**CLARIFICATION**

On 13.04.24, complaints were received on an alleged violation of secrecy of Home Voting in Ward 108 of Rajaji Nagar Assembly Constituency of Bengaluru South PC. The complainant claimed that the polling personnel were accompanied by a BJP Party Worker.

“The Home Voting Process is duly informed to all the Political Parties and Candidates and is conducted with utmost transparency,” the Karnataka CEO added.