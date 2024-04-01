Monday, April 1, 2024
Faridabad Religious Conversion: Doctor Faizan Ahmed lures a minor Hindu boy to read Kalma by promising 72 hoors in Jannat

The accused doctor used to pressurise the minor victim to observe Roza, and lured him to read Kalma by promising him 72 Hoors (72 virgins) in Jannat (Heaven). 

OpIndia Staff
A case of religious conversion of a minor Hindu boy through allurement came to light from Greater Faridabad, Haryana on Sunday (31st March). According to reports, the accused doctor lured the victim for religious conversion by promising him 72 Hoors in Jannat (72 virgins in Heaven). Until 2023, the families of the victim and the accused lived in the same society, Omaxe Spa Society in Greater Faridabad, where the accused doctor brainwashed and converted the religion of the minor Hindu boy.   

Based on the statements by the victim’s mother, a complaint has been lodged at BPTP police station against the accused Doctor and his Russian wife for brainwashing the minor student to do the religious conversion and read Kalma. As per reports, the accused doctor has been identified as Faizan Ahmed.  

When the family of the minor came to know about the religious conversion, they tried to convince the minor, but it did not seem to have any effect on him. Instead, he started fighting with the family. The victim is his parents’ only son.

The accused brainwashed the minor boy in 2023 when they lived in the same society, was still in touch with him

The mother of the victim stated that her son was around 17 years old in 2023. At that time, a doctor from the Muslim community and his Russian wife, living in Omaxe society, trapped their son. The Doctor made him recite Kalma in 2023, and said that now you have become a Muslim. The family also learned that the accused doctor and his wife had shown the minor the dream of going to Jannat and having 72 Hoors.

The minor’s maternal uncle said that he came to know about this when the minor wrote Muslim in the religion column of a form. He added that the accused doctor returned from Russia after completing his studies and he is also married to a Russian woman. According to him, the accused doctor is connected with the minor through Facebook.

According to the victim’s family members, the accused made their son associate with many radical organisations leading to several unexpected changes in his behaviour, because of which he is becoming dangerous. They added that they came to know about their son’s activities six months ago.

As per reports, in 2022-2023, the accused doctor had trapped the minor Hindu boy when he was around 16-17 years old. Back then, they lived in the same society. The accused frequently used to meet the victim at the gym where he indoctrinated him. It is said that the religious conversion of the minor boy happened after promising him 72 Hoors in Heaven. 

However, in January 2023, the victim, along with his parents shifted to Gururgam. After passing 12th class exam, he is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA) from Dwarka in Delhi. However, according to the family, the accused was still in touch with the victim. 

Consequently, on Sunday (31st March), the victim’s family members reached the society in Faridabad where they had earlier lived. After reaching the society, they confronted the family of the accused but did not get any satisfactory answer. They also learned that the accused doctor had gone out of the country. As per reports, the accused is currently in the United Kingdom.

After an altercation between the families of the victim and the accused, the residents of the society called the Dial-112 team to the spot. Afterwards, the victim’s mother and members of several Hindu organisations reached the police station to file a complaint in this matter. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary Pankaj Jain stated that the teenager has been so radicalised now that he can kill anyone. 

The BPTP Police Station Incharge stated that the family of the woman who came to complain had earlier lived in Omaxe Spa Society. Her son was in contact with a family living in the same society. There was an altercation in the society regarding this matter on Sunday, March 31. The investigation in the matter is going on. Higher officials have been informed about the incident, and further action will be taken after investigation.

