The much-anticipated film ’72 Hoorain’ is all set for theatrical release on 7th July. The film has found itself in controversy as it exposes the dark face of Islamic terrorism from 9/11 to 26/11.

On several occasions, terrorists have used the concept of ’72 Hoorain’ to lure young, naïve Muslims to join the path of extremism. They claim that if they die in the service of Allah, then they will find a place in paradise (Jannat) and will be rewarded with ’72 Hoorain’.

Here are eight instances when Islamic clerics made bizarre claims about ‘hoorain’ in their speeches.

Maulana Tariq Jameel

In May 2022, a video of Tariq Jameel went viral on social media wherein he claimed that the ‘hoors’ in paradise were 130 feet tall. He said, “There is a canal in Jannat (the paradise). It is called Bydak. It is covered by pearls. Inside, it is filled with musk, amber, and saffron.”

“When Allah commands to make a girl (Hoor) of paradise, he enriches her with His beauty (noor). The whole 130 feet girl comes out. Fully dressed. A Hoor of Paradise. Not that she is first in the uterus of a mother, gets birth after nine months, takes the feeder, then rolls, stands up, walks, and then becomes an adult. No. She is for us,” he brazened it out.

He further explained the manufacturing process of this Hoor. He claimed, “If such a Hoor from Paradise points the tip of one of her fingers to the sun, then the sun will disappear. Because the hoor of paradise is 130 feet tall, she will just lift some Syed Zahir up and put him in her pockets. This Syed Zahir will then say ‘Kem Chho, Kem Chho’ (meaning How are you in the Gujarati language). But then, she will say that ‘I don’t know Gujarati; speak in Arabic’.”

Jameel is a Pakistani Islamic cleric and television preacher who is also a member of Tablighi Jamaat. He belongs to the Deobandi School of Islam and delivers sermons all across the world.

Describing the amenities in ‘Paradise’ that are available in ‘Paradise’, he said, “Allah will say that let my servants listen to the songs of the paradise. They will sing for you the songs of paradise. And the first song will last for seventy years. For seventy years, you will not move from there. You will see that beautiful face for seventy years. Just imagine a fingertip is so beautiful that the sun disappears. Then how beautiful their faces would be. Her long hair is so shiny that whenever she shakes her head, there is such a big light in the paradise as if searchlights are put on.”

During the investigation, OpIndia found that the video was first uploaded in 2020, and it went viral several times.

Maulana Jarjis Ansari

In 2021, Maulana Jarjis Ansari’s video went viral on social media in which he claimed the Hoors of ‘Paradise’ would be covered in 70,000 layers of clothing, and even then, the owner of the Hoor could see the ankle, its bone and the bone marrow. He urged Muslim men not to waste time on women on Earth who become “ugly” as they grow older and get sick often.

Ansari further added that the Muslim man’s wife also gets to go to ‘Jannat’ and becomes his wife there. He said, “You may think she will create problems like she did on Earth. But when her ‘parda’ will be removed, she will be prettier than the hoors of paradise.” He added only those women would go to paradise, who were fearful of Allah. Those who roam around alone and do shopping would not go to paradise.

Mohammed Sajid Rashidi

In an interview with Pakistani journalist Arzoo Kazmi, Mohammed Sajid Rashidi claimed that the good wife of a good Muslim man becomes the leader of the 72 hoorain in paradise.

Kazmi had asked Rashidi, “If men get 72 hoors, what is in store for Muslim women who follow all the Islamic laws in their lives?” Rashidi claimed those women would go to paradise and become the leaders of 72 hoors allocated to their husbands.

Maulana EP Abubakar Qasmi

In 2021, Maulana EP Abubakar Qasmi sparked a controversy. In his speech, Maulana revealed what Muslims get in paradise. According to EP Abubakar Qasmi, who gave Islamic speeches in Malayalam, ‘women with big breasts’ are found in paradise. Protests ensued after the offensive language used by Maulana Qasmi on women went viral on social media.

Maulana Qasmi further claimed that rivers of wine flow in paradise along with gardens and big bungalows. He went on and said that the women who were in Allah’s paradise neither urinated nor defecated. He also added that Muslims going to paradise get the privilege of sitting in the lap of the ‘Hoors’ there.

The Maulana said, “If a Muslim going to Paradise needs women with big breasts, then Allah gives them the ‘hoor’ of their choice. In Paradise, Allah has made a river of wine, and those who live there have full permission to swim. There is no restriction on drinking wine, because it is Allah who has created the river of wine.” However, in general, alcohol is considered haram in Islam and consuming it is prohibited.

Shaykh Sulaymaan Ar-Ruhayli

Shaykh Sulaymaan Ar-Ruhayli, while describing hoors, said they are beautiful women with the highest level of beauty. He added they would be so beautiful that the minds of humans cannot comprehend it; thus, they have been described as the likenesses of preserved pearls.

They will be fair-skinned and have wide eyes. Their beauty will remain preserved till the time the deserving Muslim man reaches paradise. They will be as delicate as the white layer or membrane under the shell of an egg that, when touched, will get pierced. Furthermore, he added if a believing woman enters paradise, she will become better than Hoors.

Sheikh Yahya Al-Jana’

Sheikh Yahya Al-Jana’ in a speech, said, “Allah described their breasts: Indeed, for the pious, there is a place of triumph, gardens and graveyards, and full-breasted women of equal age,” which refers to the virgins of paradise. He added, “Allah described their breasts to let you know what awaits you in paradise. There is no shame in talking about these things. (Allah) wants to make you vie for (Paradise). This message is directed towards people who lose paradise because they succumb to momentary lust. The breasts of the virgins of paradise are like Pomegranates. They don’t sag. They are very beautiful.”

He added, “Allah even mentioned sex to make you lust for paradise. It is not just food, drink and happiness. There is also sex and women who are nothing like those you meet in this world.”

Faiz Syed

In a video from 2015, the founder and president of the Islamic Research Centre, Faiz Syed, said, “Hoors will be a gift to the men who reach paradise. They will have beautiful skin. They will be shy and self-content. No one among humans and Jinnahs would have touched these hoors. They will never see anyone other than their husband. She will be soft and fragile like the membrane in the egg.”

Qari Ahmed Ali

In a speech, Ali said, “When we will reach Paradise, there will be Hoors, and Allah will say this is your Hoor.”

He added, “Allah will ask if you want your wife with Hoor. If you say no, he will ask again. Once you say yes, he will direct angels to remove your wife’s veil, and you will realize she has 70 times more beauty than Hoors.”

Interestingly, none of the above-mentioned Islamic clerics ever negated the idea of ’72 Hoorain’ in Jannat. They claim that whoever dies while serving ‘Allah’ will get Hoors in paradise.