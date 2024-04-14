On Saturday (13th April), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari informed that miscreants vandalised religious places in Maujampur and Mirzapur in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

While taking to X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “They are even targeting homes of innocent people and carrying out unabated destruction. The power supply has been disconnected to aid the devastation.”

Suvendu Adhikari also sought the urgent intervention of the Election Commission, the Assistant Director General of Police (Law and Order) and the Chief Secretary. He requested them to stop the vandalism and restore normalcy in the area.

He had also posted a video of the incident. On Sunday (April 14) morning, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “Yesterday, massive riots erupted at Maujampur and Mirzapur, under Beldanga Police Station, in Bengal’s Murshidabad district.”

“People’s homes and religious places were vandalised. All this is happening under the watch of Mamata Banerjee, also the Home Minister of West Bengal,” he pointed out.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform that Hindus were being targeted with impunity and sought help from the Election Commission.

She wrote, “Unacceptable! Rampant destruction of Religious Places & homes in Maujampur & Mirzapur, Murshidabad, reflects the failure of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC regime. Hindus targeted with impunity. Immediate intervention needed to safeguard lives & restore order.”

The official X handle of the Bengal unit of BJP also posted, “Immediate action is critical! Religious Places & homes in Maujampur & Mirzapur, Murshidabad, are under attack. Power supply deliberately cut to escalate the devastation.”

“Hindus targeted in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s regime,” it added.

While seeking intervention from the Election Commission and West Bengal police, the BJP said, “Restoration of normalcy is imperative. The safety of citizens should be the top priority.”

In March this year, OpIndia reported about 5 incidents of attacks on BJP workers, carried out by goons associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress party.