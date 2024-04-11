Thursday, April 11, 2024
Someone with ‘Ram’ in his name asked people to keep quiet when Sanatan Dharma was insulted: Rohan Gupta who left Congress and joined BJP

Rohan Gupta had resigned from the Congress party last month after withdrawing his candidature from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.

OpIndia Staff
rohan gupta bjp
(Images: X handles of BJP, Rohan Gupta)
On Thursday (11th April), former Congress leader Rohan Gupta joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging “constant humiliation” and “character assassination” by a Congress leader connected with the party’s communication department.

Rohan Gupta after joining the BJP also accused Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh of directing the party workers to keep quiet when Sanatan Dharma was being insulted by INDI Alliance leaders and also during the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“How many contradictions can be there? There is a communication in charge who has ‘Ram’ in his name, he told us to keep quiet when Sanatan (Dharma) was being insulted…” Gupta said.

Gupta also took a swipe at the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A., saying that the alliance named after the country consists of ‘antinational elements’.

“An alliance using the country’s name was made but ‘desh virodhi takatein’ (anti-national elements) were included in it,” Gupta said. He also hit out at Congress, asking about its ‘compulsion’ to support the AAP which is led by Arvind Kejriwal, whom the Congress accused of having connection with Khalistanis.

“What is the compulsion that Kejriwal whom the Congress accused of being connected with Khalistanis today is being supported by the same party?” he said. Gupta joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde. Gupta had resigned from the Congress last month after withdrawing his candidature from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking to X, Gupta shared a picture with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that he is ready to contribute to PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ ambition.

“I am ready to contribute to fulfill the resolve of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, National President of BJP Shri @JPNadda Ji, Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji and the entire @BJP4India family for Vision 2047. Vande Mataram Jai Shri Ram,” Gupta posted.

Notably, Rohan Gupta had resigned from the Congress party last month after withdrawing his candidature from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.

In an X post on 22nd March, Gupta expressed his distress over senior Congress leaders linked to its Communication department. He mentioned that his father, who is currently battling serious health conditions, recounted instances of betrayal and sabotage over the past 40 years.

On 19th March, Rohan Gupta withdrew from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat contest due to his father’s serious medical condition. Gupta, who was the Congress’ national spokesperson, was among the candidates declared by the party on March 12. All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat are scheduled for polling in a single phase on May 7, with vote counting set for 4th June.

Several Congress leaders have joined the BJP in the recent past including Milind Deora, Ashok Chavan, Gourav Vallabh and Naveen Jindal.

(With inputs from ANI)

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

