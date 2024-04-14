Sunday, April 14, 2024
Is being Hindu a crime in Jharkhand: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey receives notice after Mohammad Aftab files complaint over rescuing cows

Nishikant Dubey said that the police is pursuing the case even after the courts have stopped probe into the matter

Dr Nishikant Dubey, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Godda Lok Sabha seat has been issued a notice by Mohanpur police station in Jharkhand’s Deoghar and summoned for questioning on 19th April. The notice has been sent against him in a case filed by an individual named Mohammad Aftab. The authorities claimed that the notice was issued for interrogation and assist with the investigation. Notably, a case has been brought against him despite the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter.

The Jharkhand High Court has also stayed the case, according to Nishikant Dubey, however, he continues to be tortured in the name of questioning. A furious Nishikant Dubey asked whether the state government would torture him for protecting the cow, following the police notice. He also took to social media and slammed the Jharkhand government for tormenting him because of his religion. “I am a Sanatani, protecting cows is a part of my religion. The opposition loves a particular religion and hates Hindus. If I save cows, will the state government harass me? Have I committed a crime by being born in the Hindu religion?”

“The police station in-charge caught the cow. According to the Jharkhand government, a cow could only be transported to a state where cow slaughter is strictly prohibited, however, the cow was being transported to Bangladesh and although cow slaughter is not entirely banned in Bihar, the First Information Report claimed that the animal was being delivered to Dhoraiya. They were taking the cow to be killed in Bihar. We apprehended two cow smugglers, based on the FIR. You (state authorities) assisted them in getting away and registered an official complaint against a third person,” the BJP leader stated while talking to the media.

He added, “The court has stopped the probe into the matter. Even though the electoral commission has repeatedly reminded that it is improper to solicit votes in the names of cows, Hindus, or religion, you nevertheless brought up this issue during the poll. However, the government and administration acting under the direction of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in jail, are compelling me to do politics and seek votes in the name of religion.

He further charged, “I am not saying or doing it but on the other hand, the entire Jharkhand government has made a joke out of the Election Commission because I have saved cows and Hindus treat cow as their mother. India’s Constitution mentions that the slaughter of cows should be forbidden. I am instructed to present myself at the Mohanpur police station on 19th April at 10:30 am, and I will definitely go. I will reach there at 10 am.”

The case pertains to December 2023 when a man was carrying dozens of cows on the Mohanpur-Hansdiha road and was stopped by the parliamentarian and his security personnel. The cattle were freed later. The accused was apprehended by the cops at the time. Afterwards, Balthar village resident Mohammad Aftab submitted a complaint against the lawmaker who has now received a notice to join the inquiry from the case’s investigating officer.

