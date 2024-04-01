On 30th March, a Hindu e-rikshaw driver Sagar was brutally attacked by Islamists for playing religious songs on the night of Rang Panchami at 12 Muhaal area in Sagar City, Madhya Pradesh. The attack led to a clash between two communities, and police had to use tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. FIR has been registered at Cantt Police Station.

Reportedly, 15 people have been detained by the police. Local BJP leaders and Hindu activists reached the police station and demanded strict action against those who attacked the Hindu e-rikshaw driver.

Attack on e-rikshaw driver on Rang Panchami

On the night (around 11 PM) of 30th March, a Hindu e-rikshaw driver and his friend played a religious song in the 12 Muhaal area of Sadar under Cantt Police Station. An Islamist mob first asked them to stop playing the music and then attacked them. Several members of the Hindu community rushed to intervene.

One of the Hindus who came to the e-rikshaw driver and his friend’s rescue was assaulted with a sharp weapon, which led to a full-fledged clash between the two sides. They pelted stones at each other. Several vehicles were damaged during the clash. According to a report by Sagar Express, rocks and bricks were pelted from the roofs of the houses in the area.

Police from four police stations, including the Vajra vehicle, the Chief of Reserve Police Station, SP CSP Additional, and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari, reached the spot to control the situation. Police used at least 10-12 rounds of tear gas shells and restored to lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Additional police force was deployed, and the situation was under control on Sunday. Reportedly, police checked the area’s CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Following the incident, the administration imposed Section 144 in the area. Police have imposed a ban on any gathering in the area.

BJP and Hindu activists demand action

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Hindu activists reached the police station, demanding strict action against the attackers. They demanded bulldozer action against those who attacked the e-rikshaw driver and his friend.

BJP MLA Pradeep Lariya said in a statement, “It is a serious matter. I believe it was a pre-planned attack. Though, we respect all religions, that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands. We have observed that during Ramzan, many Muslims gather on the roads. It is a matter of investigation how stones and bottles reached the roofs of the houses. They could have planned to instigate a major incident if it was pre-planned. Around 300 mobsters attacked Sagar while he was at his home. Stones and bottles were thrown. I believe police may recover weapons during the investigation.”

He raised the matter of encroachment by unknown elements, “I have noticed an increase in encroachment in the area. People from unknown places are coming and encroaching on the land. It is a matter of investigation.” He added that they gave police time till 3 PM on Sunday to take strict action otherwise they would have a meeting and would decide the next course of action.