Following an outrage against her recent post insulting the Indian flag, Maldives’ ruling party leader Mariyam Shiuna, who was previously suspended for a derogatory post against PM Modi, has issued an apology. Taking to X, Shiuna wrote, “I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post.”

Notably, late at night on 6th April, the Maldivian Minister uploaded a post targeting the Maldivian opposition party MDP, and India. The post, seeking support for the ruling Maldivian party PPM, mocked the Ashoka Chakra of the Indian National flag. The translated version of the tweet reads, “The MDP is heading towards the mouth. We need not fall into their mouth again.” The post was an apparent disagreement with Maldives seeking Indian help in surviving.

(Former Maldivian Minister Mariyam Shiuna apologises for her controversial post insulting the Indian flag)

The image of the fake poster included the Ashok Chakra, along with the symbol of Maldivian opposition party MDP, accusing of collusion between India and Maldives’ opposition party. Notably, MDP has been highly critical of the Mohamed Muizzu-led government’s anti-India policy.

(The post morphed MDP’s election poster to replace compass with Ashoka Chakra of Indian flag, which sparked outrage on Indian social media over insult of Indian flag)

The post, which was later deleted, had morphed the election campaign poster of the Maldivian opposition party Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP). The morphed poster had replaced the image of a compass with an image of Ashoka Chakra. The post sparked an outrage with several netizens slamming the PPM leader for insulting the Indian flag.

After facing massive backlash, Shiuna has now extended her “sincerest apologies”.

The post read, “I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post.”

The suspended Maldives minister added, “It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused.”

Leader of the ruling PPM party, which led the India-out campaign, Mariyam Shiuna further stated, “Maldives deeply values its relationship and the mutual respect we share with India. In future I will be more vigilant in verifying the content I share to prevent such oversights.”

Previously, the PPM leader was suspended from her Ministerial duties following her derogatory post against PM Modi.

After PM Modi visited Lakshadweep, political commentator Raushan Sinha shared PM Modi’s video ‘promoting tourism in Lakshadweep’. Mr. Sinha asserted that it is a “big setback to the new Chinese puppet govt of Maldives”.

The post irked Mariyam Shiuna, Maldives’ Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts. The Maldivian leader responded to Mr. Sinha’s post by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “clown” and a “puppet of Israel”, which she later deleted. It is worth noting that PM Modi did not mention the Maldives anywhere in his tweets.

(Mariyam Shiuna’s earlier derogatory post against PM Modi for which the PPM leader was suspended)

The Indian government had raised strong objections with the Maldivian government against the remarks made by Mariyam Shiuna.

Shiuna, along with two more ruling party leaders in the Maldives, were later suspended.

The controversial posts by several Maldivian Ministers over PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit sparked an outrage, worsening the strained diplomatic relationship between the two countries. Despite strained ties and PPM’s anti-India rhetorics, India had recently extended a helping hand to the Maldives.

After India permitted the export of essential commodities at the request of the Maldives government, Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer thanked India for a “gesture which signifies the longstanding friendship”.

Responding to his post, Indian FM Dr. S Jaishankar replied, “You are welcome, FM @MoosaZameer. India stands firmly committed to its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies.”

While Shiuna’s recent controversial post insulting the Indian flag could have snowballed into a redux of last time’s social media sparring, the PPM leader’s apology and Maldive’s recent pleas for a request for help and debt relief from India could precipitate thaw in the strained diplomatic ties between the two neighbouring countries.