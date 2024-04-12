A man in Pakistan reportedly killed his wife and seven children with an axe as he was unable to feed them, according to police authorities. The accused has confessed to the crime.

Sajjad Khokhar, a labourer, killed his wife, 42, and their seven children including four daughters and three sons aged between eight months and 10 years. The murder was committed in Alipur, Muzaffargarh district.

Sajjad was declared “mentally disturbed” due to financial stress. According to the Punjab Police, Sajjad often fought with his wife.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been filed against him for murdering his family. Sajjad also informed the police about the motive.

According to reports, Sajjad surrendered just hours after committing the murder.

Pakistan is facing an acute financial crisis which is rising with high inflation, slow growth and unsustainable debt.