On 3rd April (local time), a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter Scale struck the eastern Shores of Taiwan. According to the administration’s Seismology Centre, the quake’s epicentre was located 25 KM south-southeast of Hualien County Hall in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 15.5 KM. In a post on X, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, “Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.5 – 11 KM NE of Hualien City, Taiwan.” Social media was flooded with the visuals of the earthquake and its aftermath.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.5 – 11 km NE of Hualien City, Taiwan https://t.co/7CosltHZBa — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 3, 2024

Following the earthquake, metro systems in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung were suspended, and the suspension is expected to last 40 to 60 minutes. A tsunami warning has been declared for the coastal areas of southwestern Japan’s Miyakojima and Yaeyama regions and the main island of Okinawa in Okinawa Prefecture. Authorities have urged residents in these regions to evacuate to higher ground or safe locations promptly.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple buildings have collapsed after a Pair of Massive 7.5 Earthquakes Strikes Triggering Tsunami Warnings



📌#Taipei | #Taiwan



Currently, a pair of powerful, massive earthquakes has just occurred. The first one measured a magnitude of 7.5, followed by a 7.4… pic.twitter.com/XCKd7ocjel — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 3, 2024

An intensity level of 5+ was reported in Yilan County in the northeast and Miaoli County in the north, while 5- was reported in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City and Hsinchu County in the north, Taichung City, Changhua County and Nantou County in central Taiwan, the Central Weather Agency said.

As per reports, a 30-centimeter tsunami was recorded at Yonaguni Island around 9:18 AM Japan Time. Forecasters predict that the tsunami waves may reach up to 3 metres in height in the affected areas.

The alert was prompted by an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.5, occurring shortly before 9 AM. The Japan Meteorological Agency identified the earthquake’s epicentre near Taiwan.

Anticipated tsunami arrival times are projected for 9:30 AM in the Miyakojima-Yaeyama region and 10 AM in the Okinawa main island region.

In response, the Japan Meteorological Agency sounded the alarm for Miyakojima and Okinawa islands, cautioning residents about imminent waves as high as 3 meters.

(With inputs from ANI)