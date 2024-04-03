Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Union government revokes FCRA licenses of five prominent NGOs over charges including illegal religious conversions

These organisations are the CNI Synodical Board of Social Service (CNI-SBSS), Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFOI)

OpIndia Staff
Ministry of Home Affairs revoked FCRA lincenses of NGOs over religious conversion charges among others
MHA revoked FCRA license of CNI Synodical Board of Social Service (CNI-SBSS), Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFOI). (Image: HT)
On 30th March, the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the Foreign Contribution Registration Act (FCRA) licence of five prominent non-governmental organisations (NGOs). These organisations are the CNI Synodical Board of Social Service (CNI-SBSS), Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFOI). MHA cancelled the license for their involvement in religious conversions and violations of foreign grants, among other reasons.

In September 2023, MHA granted a six-month extension on the FCRA license to several NGOs listed above. The cancellation of licences was reported on 2nd April 2024. As the licenses have been cancelled, these NGOs can only receive or utilise foreign funding once the certification is granted again.

After India’s independence, the National Council of Churches formed the NCC Relief Committee. Later, it became the Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA). Between April and June 2023, it received Rs 9,63,65,095 in foreign donations from countries including Germany, the United States and Sweden.

Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI) was established in 1970. It is closely associated with the Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI). It has received donations from countries such as the USA, France, and others. CNI-SBSS, established in 1970, is an affiliate of Delhi-based Churches of North India (CNI), whose FCRA was revoked in December 2023. CNI and its affiliates are facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate.

Indo Global Social Service Society is another NGO that lost its FCRA licence. It received donations from countries including Germany, the UK and Singapore. The Evangelical Fellowship of India license was cancelled because it violated FCRA terms.

MHA has revoked the license of these NGOs for their alleged involvement in conversion activities. In the last year, MHA has revoked FCRA licenses of over 100 NGOs, including prominent names such as the Centre for Policy Research, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (led by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi), and Oxfam India. These organisations lost the FCRA licenses for alleged misuse of foreign grants. 

Pay
